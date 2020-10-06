Surface Pro 7 deals knock up to £230 off Microsoft’s tablet

Microsoft is currently offering some sizeable discounts across its entire range of Surface Pro 7 machines in the UK, with savings of up to £230 on its online store. Why wait for Amazon Prime Day deals or Black Friday with offers this good?

That discount is off the top-of-the-line Surface Pro 7 with an Intel Core i7 processor, backed up with 16GB of system RAM and 1TB of storage. Normally, this hybrid would set you back £2,249, but with the discount you’ll now pay £2,019.

Yes, that’s still very pricey, but if you want the best Pro 7, then at least you can have it at just over 10% off the normal price. A more sensible move might be to go for the 512GB storage version of that machine, and providing you can make do with that smaller (but still relatively capacious) SSD, this portable is £200 off at a more palatable sounding £1,649.

If those high-end versions of the Surface Pro 7 are far too rich for your blood, the good news is that there are some equally compelling discounts at the bottom of the range.

The entry-level Pro 7 with a Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD has been knocked down from £799 to £699. And if you want the Core i5 model above that, which doubles the RAM to 8GB (and keeps the same storage), that has been reduced by £124 so it’s now £775.

Check out the full range of discounts here, and we’ve highlighted our two favourite deals in the boxes below.

