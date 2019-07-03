Sony A7 and FE 50mm f/1.8 lens down to bargain price ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Sony has done more than any other manufacturer to prove that you don't need to be flush to enter the world of full-frame photography – and right now, its A7 camera is down to a ridiculously low price ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019.

You can get the original Sony A7 body (pictured above with the FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens) together with the FE 50mm f/1.8 for just £599 after cashback at Jessops. (If you're in the US scroll down for a great deal of your own on this camera.)

That means you pay £749 today and claim £150 back from Sony – pretty generous when you consider that the lens itself typically retails for £179, while the A7 itself has an RRP of £1,249 – and although it's typically been available for less than that for some time, we can't find a deal anywhere near as good as this, even taking the cashback into account.

Not impressed? You'll also get a spare battery and a carry case thrown in too. Need more? Wow, you're certainly hard to please... but how about a free two-year warranty and a month's subscription to of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan, which includes Photoshop and Lightroom? Pop the voucher code ADOBE30 in at the checkout and it all yours.

This is a crazy-cheap price, but if you feel a 50mm lens would be limiting you can also grab the A7 with the 28-70mm lens for just £729 after £150 cashback, meaning you pay £879 today and claim back £150 from Sony.

And if you're in the US and feeling left out, you can grab the A7 on its own for the bargain price of $798 over at B&H.

As with any cashback offers, make sure you read and follow all the T&Cs to make sure your claim is successful.