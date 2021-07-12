Snap up this Hoover vacuum cleaner for its lowest price ever

The best vacuum cleaners can deep clean your carpets and hard floors removing every spec of dust, dirt and debris, but they can be a costly purchase – so a vacuum cleaner deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 41% off the price of the Hoover H-Upright 500 Plus vacuum cleaner, reducing it to £118.99 from £199.99 , a saving that’s better than those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best vacuum cleaner deals in your region.)

Today's best Hoover vacuum cleaner deal in the UK

Hoover H-Upright 500 Plus: £199.99 £118.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £80 off the cost of this corded vacuum cleaner, which will adjust the suction power to suit the type of floor its cleaning. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this vacuum cleaner go for, and the deal won’t last for long – so we suggest you grab this vacuum cleaner deal now.View Deal

During testing, we were impressed at how easily the Hoover H-Upright 500 Plus collected fine dust and dirt from both hard floors and carpets, although when it came to large debris, we found the vacuum cleaner needed several passes to suck up all of the lentils we’d scattered on the floor.

The vacuum cleaner has a large 1.5 litre dust canister, which means your cleaning session won’t be interrupted because the canister needs emptying. The vacuum cleaner also has 4.5 hose and comes with four tools including a mini turbo brush to help remove stubborn pet hairs from cushions, sofas and carpets.

The Hoover H-Upright 500 Plus weighs in at 6.25kg, which means it is a little heavier than some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners . However, the fact that there’s no battery to run our half way through cleaning makes this an acceptable trade off in our eyes, along with the more affordable price tag too.

