This pint-sized but powerful robovac is perfect for small homes – and it just dropped to less than half price

The dinky SwitchBot can navigate tight spaces with ease

Sorting out your spring cleaning? Head to SwitchBot and you can pick up the SwitchBot K10+ Pro Mini robot vacuum for $339.99 (was $599.99) via coupon code LODSL. This dinky bot holds a spot in our best robot vacuum ranking as our top pick for small spaces – the robot is teeny tiny, but packs a good amount of power for its diminutive size.

The dock is also nice and compact, but holds a deceptively large dust cup into which the robot will automatically empty, meaning you can basically leave it to take care of itself for long periods.

In our SwitchBot K10+ Pro review, we were impressed by how this pint-sized robovac could navigate nimbly between furniture and into tight spaces that would be off-limits to bigger bots.

Shopping in the UK? Your best deal is on the model down – there's £200 off the K10+ at SwitchBot via code LMTSM120. That takes it down to £199.99, which is excellent value for money. Let's take a closer look at these deals...

SwitchBot K10+ Pro Mini Robot Vacuum
SwitchBot K10+ Pro Mini Robot Vacuum: was $599.99 now $339.99 at SwitchBot

The K10+ Pro Mini is a compact robot vacuum that's ideal for small homes. On test, we were impressed with its confident navigation, quiet operation and ease of use. There's a generous dust bag in the auto-empty base. Unlock the discount with coupon code LODSL.

In the UK, the K10+ Pro Mini is £399.99 (was £499.99) at SwitchBot. However, the more appealing offer is on the model below it in the lineup...

SwitchBot K10+ Mini Robot Vacuum
SwitchBot K10+ Mini Robot Vacuum: was £399.99 now £199.99 at SwitchBot

The K10+ is equally mini in size. It's a little less powerful than the Pro version and lacks a few design extras like the silicon anti-tangle brush. There's still a compact auto-empty base with generous dust cup, and voice assistant support, and at this price it's down there with the best budget robot vacuums around.

Add code LMTSM120 at checkout to claim. This deal is price-matched at Amazon, if you prefer.

You can add wet wipes to either of these bots to enable them to 'mop' hard floors, but on test we found it wasn't really worth bothering with.

The SwitchBot Mini robovacs have a good amount of power for their diminutive size. They'll be great for light, regular maintenance cleaning tasks. For a more thorough clean you'll probably need a bigger bot – something like the Dreame D9 Max Gen 3 delivers more suction for a similar price. Or if you have hairy pets and need something more heavy-duty, head to our roundup of the best robot vacuums for pet hair for a range of options.

