Snap up one of the best Shark vacuums for its (almost) lowest price

The best vacuum cleaners offer powerful suction to collect fine dust, pet hair and larger debris while gliding effortlessly across your carpets and hard floors, but they can be a pricey purchase – so a vacuum cleaner deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 39% off the price of the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright , reducing it to £215 from £349.99 . A saving that’s almost as good as those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best vacuum cleaner deals in your region.)

Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright NZ801: £349.99 £215.00

The Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright NZ801 comes with a lift-away dust canister that can be detached from the main wand and handle when cleaning stairs.

The Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright NZ801 comes with a cleaner head that has two motorised brush rolls that work in tandem collecting dirt from even thick pile carpets with ease. It also benefits from Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap Technology that stops pet and human hair from getting caught around the brush rolls.

As we’ve already mentioned, the 0.83-liter dust canister can be lifted away from the wand and handle to make cleaning stairs, upholstery, or high-up a breeze – there are two tools included for use in this mode too.

Corded vacuum cleaners tend to be slightly heavier than cordless vacuums, and the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright is no exception, weighing in at 6.4kg compared to the Dyson V15 Detect , which currently holds the top spot in our best cordless vacuums list and weighs 3.1kg. That said, we still found it was easy to maneuver over all floor types, and as it’s a corded model, you don’t have to interrupt your cleaning session to charge the battery, as you would with a cordless vacuum.

