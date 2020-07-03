Sell your Samsung Galaxy S9: how to get the most cash for your old phone

In 2018 the Samsung Galaxy S9 – having ironed out its predecessor’s imperfections – was hailed as one of the best smartphones of the year, with Intelligent Scan functionality and superior camera quality. It’s since been obscured by the Samsung Galaxy S10 and this years’ Samsung Galaxy S20 . But, if you’re looking to make a bit of cash, then deciding to sell your S9 could still make you a few hundred pounds richer.

There are dozens of ways to be paid for your outdated tech. Retailers such as Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk let you trade-in your old phone for money off an upgrade, as do the majority of mobile networks. Or you can list your item through the ubiquitous eBay, which provides a global platform to sell your handset on, and at a price determined by you. Phone exchange schemes abound, with company incentives ranging from cash payments to gift vouchers. So, given the multitude of options, what’s the best way for you to sell your phone ?

If you’re time poor, then phone recycling services are quick, pain free, and guarantee payment. There’s no waiting for weeks to receive bids, and no admin fees lowering your asking price. You simply enter the make of your phone, its condition and internal storage, and get a quote. In most cases the company organise postage too, and once your phone’s been received by them – ping! You’re paid within a day or two.

Android afficionados in possession of a Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus will be happy to hear that it’s currently possible to claw back almost a third of their phones’ value at launch. How? Read on as we explain where you can find the best online deals; the steps required to sell your Samsung Galaxy S9; and what to check before returning your device.

Where can I sell my Samsung Galaxy S9?

SellMyMobile | Get up to £227 cash*

The possibilities are endless. If not through multinationals like Amazon or eBay, then networks such as Vodaphone , Samsung , and Apple are more than willing to exchange your old handsets for money off their products. There are also dozens of individual recycling companies – musicMagpie for example – eager to convert your second hand goods into cash. But given the number of options, it can be hard to know if you’re getting the best deal for your phone. We’ve found the ideal choice to be SellMyMobile , an aggregation website that unites quotes from across the internet, which makes it easy to get the highest possible price for your mobile. All you have to do is enter the make of your handset and you’re provided with a comprehensive list of quotes, accompanied by details such as the company’s Trustpilot rating, whether they offer free postage, and how long until you receive credit for your device. And as part of their Best Price Guarantee, if you find a better offer within 24 hours of submitting your request, they’ll refund the difference. View Deal

How much can I sell my Samsung Galaxy S9 for?

The amount of swag you can earn for your Samsung Galaxy S9 depends on certain factors: the model and condition of your phone (new, working, or broken); the carrier it is tied to (if any); and the amount of internal storage it has.

We’ve provided some examples below for the Samsung Galaxy S9 series using different criteria. These quotes are accurate at the time of writing but do fluctuate regularly:

Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB:

New: £227.00

Working: £178.00

Broken: £41.00

Samsung Galaxy S9 128GB:

New: £180.00

Working: £165.00

Broken: N/A

Samsung Galaxy S9 256GB:

New: £175.00

Working: £165.00

Broken: N/A

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 64GB:

New: £200.00

Working: £170.20

Broken: £28.00

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 128GB:

New: £269.00

Working: £218.20

Broken: £55.00

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB:

New: £275.00

Working: £218.00

Broken: £32.00

As you can see, a damaged Samsung Galaxy S9 will lead to a significantly reduced pay out, while some providers won’t accept a broken phone at all. It’s also worth noting that an ‘unlocked’ device – meaning that it’s not tied to a specific carrier – will ensure a higher fee than one linked to a carrier like 02, EE, or Vodaphone.

How does selling your Samsung Galaxy S9 work?

Reasons to be cheerful: 1, 2, 3. It’s incredibly straightforward to transform that box of old handsets into pound sterling. Just follow the steps below and you’ll have an inflated bank balance in no time.

Step 1: Find your device and pick a quote

Go to the SellMyMobile website and type the make/model of your phone into the search toolbar. Pick your device from the list of suggestions and click on it. The next page automatically generates amounts for a “working” model that isn’t locked to a specific carrier, so it’s likely you’ll need to adjust the options on the left – such as internal storage amount – to accurately reflect the model you want to sell. Pick an offer, select “Next Step”, and enter your contact details, postage and payment preferences.

Step 2: Pack it up and send it back

On the whole this is entirely paid for and organised by the recycling company. Each provides various options for dispatching your phone back to them: freepost packaging, freepost label, free returns, and the less inviting “Post it Yourself” option. While the majority don’t cost you a penny, a few will ask you to foot the bill yourself, and, if this is the case, it’ll be detailed on the SellMyMobile website.

Step 3: Collect your reward

This won’t require any effort from you; just sit back and enjoy the spoils! Once your phone’s been received by the recycling company and they’ve verified that it matches the description you submitted, you’ll be credited through your chosen method – bank transfer, PayPal, or cheque – and often within a day!

The only hiccup might be if there’s a discrepancy between the device in front of them and the details submitted online: say, you listed it as “New” but it’s been taken from its original packaging. In this case you’ll be offered a revised quote, which you’re free to accept or decline. If you decide to take your business elsewhere, the company should return the phone to you free of charge.

What to do before I sell my Samsung Galaxy S9?

Check out the competition

While SellMyMobile ’s effortlessly streamlined operation takes the trauma out of selling your unwanted phone, gathering lots of company quotes in one place, it doesn’t hurt to shop around. Mobile.co.uk appears rather generously oriented towards Samsung Galaxy phones right now, and a glance at Carphone Warehouse might help you decide whether you’ve bagged the best deal or not. And, if you DO find a better deal within 24 hours of agreeing a quote with SellMyMobile, then they’ll refund you the difference!

Examine your device for damage

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus are robustly designed, with Gorilla Glass 5 meaning fewer of the effortlessly cracked screens that curse the iPhone. But they’re far from indestructible. Before selling your handset, check for any external damage: broken buttons, scratches, dents, as well as malfunctions that stop the phone from powering up. You’ll need to submit it as “broken” if so, but if it’s very serious – like water damage – the recycler might refuse to purchase it at all. Each has different criteria so check with them directly first.

Reset your phone

If you’re saying goodbye to your Samsung, you’ll want to make sure all your data has been erased to avoid passing it on to a stranger. Firstly, ensure your Google account is disconnected from your phone. You can do this by going to: Settings, Cloud and accounts, Accounts, Google. Then tap Menu and select Remove Account.

So far so good. But now you’ll want to reset your mobile. Go to Settings and then General Management. Select Back Up and Restore, and then Reset. Tap Factory data reset, and then finally choose Reset and Delete All.

However, you might consider making a backup first before resetting your phone, should you want a copy of your media files or plan on upgrading to another android phone.



Can I sell my Samsung Galaxy S9 if it’s locked to a network?

Of course! The only caveat being it will garner a reduced fee compared to one that’s ‘Unlocked’, i.e. not linked to a network.

It’s worth asking your carrier to unlock your phone, although many will only do this if your device has been fully paid off and you’ve fulfilled the length of your contract. Once you’ve got your SIM unlock code you should be all set, but check out these instructions for more further details.

