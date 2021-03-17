Save up to 70% on PS5 games with PlayStation Mega March sale

PlayStation Store is hosting a Mega March sale that could save you up to 70% off select PS4 and PS5 games.

Just some of the games on sale include Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (35% off), Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition (70% off), FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition (55% off), and The Sims 4 (75% off). Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best PS5 games prices in your region.

All these games will work across both PS4 and PS5, though it's worth noting that some of the games on sale are PS4 versions (with the ability to play on PS5 via backwards compatibility), while the likes of Crash and Rainbow Six Siege include a free PS5 upgrade, meaning they will play on PS4 but can also be upgraded to an enhanced, next-gen version for no extra cost.

We've gathered up some of the best deals we spotted in the Mega March sale below for you to check out.

Today's best PS4 and PS5 game deals

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time | PS4 and PS5 | Digital: £59.99 £38.99 at PlayStation Store

Save 35% on the latest Crash Bandicoot. While this is technically a PS4 game, PS5 players can upgrade to the next-gen version for free. What's more, buying the digital version means you get the Totally Tubular Skins for Crash and Coco.

The Sims 4 | PS4 | Digital: £34.99 £8.74 at PlayStation Store

The Sims 4 on PS4 has had its price slashed by 75% which means its now less than a tenner. It's worth noting that this version doesn't include a next-gen upgrade but it will work on PS5 too.

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition | PS4 and PS5 | Digital: £24.99 £7.49 at PlayStation Store

Save 70% on Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, which includes the full game for PS4 and PS5 (with PS5 players being treated to 4K 120fps) as well as 16 Operators from Year 1 and Year 2. For less than a tenner, it's a pretty good deal.

FIFA 21 Champion's Edition | PS4 and PS5 | Digital: £79.99 £31.99 at PlayStation Store

There's a whopping 60% off the FIFA 21 Champion's Edition which includes FIFA 21 for PS4 and PS5, five Rare Gold Packs, Career Mode Homegrown Talent, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, FUT Loan Player Pick and FUT Kits & Stadium Items.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition | PS4 and PS5 | Digital: £89.99 £40.49 at PlayStation Store

If you're looking for the ultimate FIFA 21 experience on PS4 and PS5, then look no further. The FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition is 55% off right now, and includes FIFA 21 for PS4 and PS5, 10 Rare Gold Packs, Career Mode Homegrown Talent, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, FUT Loan Player Pick and FUT Kits & Stadium Items.

The Mega March sale ends on March 31, but keep an eye on our cheap PS5 games page for the latest and greatest deals.

