Save up to 57% with these great Amazon Echo deals

You can save up to 57% on a range of Amazon Echo devices this week, so there’s no need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2020 or Black Friday 2020 if you're after a tip top deal.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your smart home or simply pick up a smart assistant for the very first time, these limited time Amazon Echo deals knock up to 40% off the Echo Dot and 57% off the Echo Plus (2nd Gen). You can also grab a great discount on the Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8 and the Amazon Echo Spot.

We're highlighting all of these Amazon Echo deals just below, so don't miss out on these super savings.

Today's best Amazon Echo deals:

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot is a capable smart speaker, and ideal if you're looking to add Alexa to more rooms around the house. This isn't the Amazon's best Echo device, but for just £30 it's an excellent addition to any smart home.View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen): £139.99 £59.99 at Amazon

If you want great audio quality and all the perks of Alexa, the Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) is a great choice. It has seven microphones to make sure Alexa can always hear your requests no matter the direction.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £59.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 has had £30 knocked off its RRP at Amazon this week. That's a return to the type of sales price that has proven popular in the past, so you might want to move quickly to secure your own before this deal ends. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 8 comes with an 8-inch HD display and is perfect if you're looking for a smart display/smart assistant combo. Look up recipes, video call with friends and family, and save £30 if you buy it from Amazon today.View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot: £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Spot is back, and is currently just £79.99. If you're looking for a bedside-table oriented Alexa device, the small circular display offers handy reminders and information. View Deal

If you're looking for more smart home deals, you'll find plenty more Google Home sales and prices available if Google Assistant's more your thing. Plus, we're also rounding up the best robot vacuum deals and sales as well so you can keep your home spick and span.

Visiting from outside the UK? You can check out all the best Amazon Echo deals in your area below.