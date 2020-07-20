Save up to 40% on Dell and Alienware products in this 12-hour flash sale

Dell is currently having a huge sale on hundreds of products, from powerful Alienware desktops to ultrawide monitors. You’ll need to hurry, though, as these deals will come to an end at midnight today, July 20.

You can save a cool 14% on Dell gaming laptops by entering the code ‘LAST14’ at checkout, like the powerful Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop which is £902.15. There’s up to 40% off a range of picture-perfect monitors, too, such as the Alienware AW5520GF, the world’s first OLED gaming monitor.

If you’re in the market for one of the best laptops around, look no further than the Dell XPS 13, which can be yours for £1,246.00 using the discount code 'LAST14' – that’s a saving of over £220. It features a 10th generation Intel Core i7, a 512GB SSD and a 12-month subscription to McAfee LiveSafe to keep your device secure.

Want to revolutionise your gaming experience? The new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop is already discounted by £119.99 to £1,649.00, but you can save an extra 14% using the code ‘AW14’ at checkout. That brings the desktop down to £1,418.15, for a total saving of £350.85.

Dell and Alienware deals

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: £1,049.99 £902.15 on Dell.com

Use code 'LAST14' at checkout to grab this Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop for £902.15. Armed with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB and 8GB of RAM, it's a capable gaming machine.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 laptop: £1,449.00 £1,246.00 on Dell.com

Use code 'LAST14' at checkout to get this fantastic price on this Dell XPS 13 laptop, which features a 10th generation Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop: £1,649.00 £1,418.15 on Dell.com

This high performance gaming desktop is only £1,418.15 if you use the code 'AW14' at checkout. With a AMD Ryzen 7 3700X under the hood and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super, this desktop packs a powerful punch.

View Deal

Alienware Monitor AW251HF: £429.60 £349.99 on Dell.com

The Alienware AW251HF is the perfect monitor for anyone serious about gaming at the highest level thanks to its 240Hz high refresh rate display and 1ms response times. View Deal

We’re expecting to see more great deals on a host of laptops and desktops when Amazon Prime Day 2020 eventually arrives, which could be in October. If you’re looking for a new back to school device, there's plenty of great choices available in this Dell sale, too.