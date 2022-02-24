This LG Nanocell 4K TV discount is brilliant - and you can even ignore the uninspiring free headphones

There's a fantastic 4K TV deal available at Costco right now, with the retailer slashing the price of the LG 50NANO756P 4K smart TV.

Right now, Costco is offering the LG 50NANO756P 4K smart TV for just £308.99, a fantastic price for a mid-range 4K set. The 28% discount (down from the usual price of £478.99) is automatically applied at checkout. However, as it's Costco, you will need a membership in order to shop online. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Buying this 50-inch LG Nanocell TV will also net you a free pair of LG wireless earbuds, complete with charging case. So if you've been after a pair of buds alongside a new telly, Costco's LG Nanocell TV deal might just be the one for you.

The earbuds thrown in with the deal are a pair of LG Tone Free FN4 wireless earbuds. While we haven't been the biggest fans of the LG Tone range in the past, it never hurts to have an spare pair of earbuds around the house, especially if they won't cost you a penny extra. Plus the discount on the LG Nanocell 4K TV is so good that a pair of lackluster earbuds do nothing to diminish this excellent deal.

Today's best LG Nanocell 4K smart TV deal

LG 50NANO756P Nanocell 4K Smart TV: £478.99 £308.99 at Costco

Save 28% - Looking for a 4K TV with a sharp display, and some higher end features that won't break the bank? LG's mid-range Nanocell TV packs some impressive specs, such as support for HDR10 display modes, as well as three HDMI ports for plenty of device connectivity.

LG's Nanocell TVs might not be as bright as, say, a higher end LG OLED TV or even one of Samsung's QLEDs, but the brand's smart TVs still pack some higher-end features that won't cost you an arm and a leg.

The LG NANO75 range in particular sports three HDMI ports, as well as support for higher-end HDR modes like HDR10 and HLG, which help to provide a brighter picture that better distinguishes vivid colors and truly deep blacks. You're also getting LG's superb Magic Remote, which offers motion control and voice assistant support from the likes of Google Assistant and Alexa.

More LG 50NANO756P Nanocell 4K smart TV deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for LG Nanocell TVs from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.