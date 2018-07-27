The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals in July 2018

Fantastic news, bargain hunters. The best ever Samsung Galaxy S9 deal on Vodafone is back. That's right, there has never been a better time to buy a Samung S9 on contract. You can get it for a mere £23 per month - just cast your eyes down this page to see how.

Vodafone may have the very cheapest prices, but we're also keen on come of the big data S9 deals that EE has up its sleeve. The UK's fastest 4G network has some 30GB tariffs that are looking really very tasty.

You can compare Galaxy S9 deals and get the best data, call and text allowance for for your needs using our daily refreshed comparison chart. Or scroll down to our handpicked S9 deals below to see which are the hot ones you should take advantage of now. Vodafone may be having the best of things at the moment, but there are still decent offerings on EE and O2, as well - and much cheaper than Galaxy Note 9 deals are going to be.

You can get the lowdown on the fantastic new flagship phone from Samsung in our whistle-stop review below (or just head to our Samsung Galaxy S9 review here). The Galaxy S9 is certainly a great phone, now use our chart to compare deals and get a great price...

Today's top 5 best Galaxy S9 deals on contract in the UK:

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £100 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Yes! This best ever Samsung Galaxy 9 deal is back. Less than £650 overall for a phone this good is exceptional, so we'd recommend buying it while you can and before it disappears completely. 4GB data will suit a lot of people just fine and those £23 monthly bills are just staggering value. Total cost over 24 months is £652 View this Galaxy S9 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £32m

Available from Carphone Warehouse-owned Mobiles.co.uk, this has got to be the best S9 deal on O2 right now. 10GB is healthy and the balance between upfront cost and monthly bills is very attractive. And because you'll be on the oxygenated network, it means you'll be privy to its Priority rewards, too. Total cost over 24 months is £808 Get this Galaxy S9 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £50 upfront with 10OFF code) | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

20GB is a great place to be on the Galaxy S9 at the moment. This Mobiles.co.uk deal is the best of the lot. Only £30 per month and a perfectly reasonable upfront spend - especially if you use our exclusive 10OFF code at the checkout to get a tenner off. We like this very much indeed, but don't expect it to last forever. Total cost over 24 months is £770 View this Galaxy S9 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S9 | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

All during June, EE was absolutely storming the big data Galaxy S9 scene. 30GB deals on the UK's fastest 4G network were virtually the cheapest thing out there on the handset. That's all changed now and normality has been restored. This one is well worth a look though if you require 30 glorious GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £912 Get this Samsung S9 deal at Affordable Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49pm

Three may not have the pricing fire power of the other networks, but it does have a handy trick up its sleeve to persuade you to grab your new S9 contract with the numerical network. This tariff gives you an almighty 100GB of data - the kind of volume other networks just can't reach. And the price just fell dramatically, by over a fiver a month. Total cost over 24 months is £1225 Get this huge data S9 deal directly from Three

Samsung Galaxy S9 review

Incremental upgrade with one hell of a camera

Screen size: 5.8-inches | Resolution: QHD+ | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 163g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | External storage: microSD up to 400GB | Battery: 3000mAh

Incredible camera

Convenient finger scanner

Improvement on the astonishing S8...

...but not by much

Augmented reality not fully realised

So it's finally here, and our general impressions are predictably positive. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is really all about the camera, with most of the unveiling ceremony concentrating on the improvements that have been made to the front and rear snappers. It comes out of the box running off Android's latest Oreo operating system and a new chipset should make your using experience as swift as possible. We only wish it improved on the Galaxy S8 more...

Read TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy S9 review

Best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals by network:

EE, O2, Vodafone or Three? Whether you have a preference or not, below you'll find some of our favourite Galaxy S9 deals available from each major network.

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deal on EE

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £49 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £33pm

This Fonehouse Galaxy S9 deal was our favourite for a while there, but then it got more expensive while prices from other retailers went down. We still like it though as 10GB is plenty of data for most people and £33 per month for the privilege looks very attractive on your bills. Total cost over 24 months is £841 Get this Samsung S9 deal at Fonehouse

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals on O2

Samsung Galaxy S9 | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

O2 and EE are leading the way when it comes to big data, with 30 glorious gigabytes of data to stream, surf and download with every month. We're scratching our head as to how you could possibly use more data than that each month. Total cost over 24 months is £912 Get this phone deal from Mobiles.co.uk

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals on Vodafone

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals on Three

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £99.99 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £42pm

Three isn't exactly what we'd call 'cheap' when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S9. But if you like the numerical network and have heard good things about the perks you get from its Wuntu app, then this is as affordable as it gets right now. Total cost over 24 months is £1107.99 Get this S9 deal from Buymobiles