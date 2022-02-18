The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals to pre-order in February 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes hot on the heels of the flagship S22 Ultra for those that demand screen size at its most optimal without paying for all the top-end features. This guide will help you find the best price, rounding up the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals for pre-order.

It will come as a shock to nobody at all that Samsung has launched a selection of three handsets for this generation in the S22 Ultra, S22 and S22 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals get you the entry model handset with the best price of the three, while if it's the S Pen and quad cameras you want then you'll need to shell out even more for the top end S22 Ultra. Neither of those appeal? OK, let's press on with the S22 Plus then.

This model comes with some of the most stunning specs out there but this sits in the middle of the trio. While most of the features are the same, this has a middling sized screen at 6.6-inches which is a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED FHD+. It also offers the faster 45W wired charging that the Ultra does, where the S22 is lacking.

The Plus model comes with a triple lens camera, so you don't get that 108MP shooter, nor the telephoto abilities that the Ultra offers. So no super zoom, but you still get those stunning night shots. And all the AI smarts help make this one of the best smartphone cameras out there, giving even the iPhone 13 Pro Max some competition.

You can expect top speeds from the 8GB of RAM and 4nm Exynos processor and the fastest 5G connectivity as well as WiFi 6E, making this future-proofed for a long time to come.

A selection of UK retailers are currently offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and a year of Disney Plus during the pre-order period but be sure to check this applies to your deal if it's an appealing part of the purchase )only selected retailers include this). Below we've picked out the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals currently available.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals comparison:

(Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review in brief Samsung's middle flagship smartphone Specifications Screen size: 6.6-inch Resolution: 2340 x 1080 Rear camera: 50 + 12 + 10MP Front Camera: 10MP Weight: 195g OS: Android 12 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Reasons to buy + Stunning large display + Fantastic cameras + Super fast charging Reasons to avoid - Not cheap

As Samsung's middle of the three new flagship phones the S22 Plus sits in an odd space. It's not the cheapest and it doesn't have everything the Ultra offers. So who's it for?

Essentially this is for anyone that wants a larger display than the base model and faster charging. There are pretty much no other differences. Looking at it the other way, it's for anyone that wants the largest display and fastest charging without the extra S Pen or quad camera extras that push the price up in the S22 Ultra.

In terms of design these are all similar with that Armour Aluminium frame and Gorilla Class Victus Plus front, all with an IP68 rating, that promise great protection. You also get a USB-C port, SIM slot and stereo speakers

It's the 6.6-inch AMOLED that makes this stand out with that 2340 x 1080 resolution and 10 to 120Hz refresh rates for smooth viewing and a more efficient battery performance.

The cameras are also impressive with a 12MP ultrawide with 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, an f/1.8, 50MP wide-angle (85-degree), and an f/2.4, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. For video that means 8K at 24fps or 4K at 60fps. Plus there's a respectable 10MP selfie snapper onboard in that otherwise seamless screen.

The battery is a hefty 4,500mAh and that comes with super high-speed 45W wired charging as well as 15W wireless charging. While the battery might be a bit smaller than its predecessor in the S21 Plus, this will go as long or longer at a few days thanks to that new chip and the screen smarts.

This is a big screen wonder smartphone that does it all but without too many extras to push the price higher. So if the S22 Ultra is too much and the S22 just isn't quite big enough, this could be the handset for you.

Read our Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review