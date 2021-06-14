Ring Video Doorbell deal: get the latest model for its lowest price ever

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is now at its lowest price ever, on sale for just £35 , reduced from £49. Discounted as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals , now is your chance to grab this doorbell with a £14 saving and benefit from clear video and audio so you can see exactly who’s at your door, and all through the Ring app. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to find the best deals in your region.)

Not only is this the lowest price we’ve seen for this Ring doorbell, but it’s also a great opportunity to grab the latest model for less.

Amazon’s most affordable Ring model yet, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired scored highly in our review because it offers great value for money and features a full HD camera and night mode. This Ring doorbell is also the latest addition to Amazon’s range, so the impressive 29% saving gives you a chance to have one of the best video doorbells for a record low price.

The Ring Video Doorbell deal isn’t the only big saving ahead of Prime Day, you can also get the Blink Mini with an unmissable 37% off today, now £21.99 (was £34.99). This home security camera features two-way audio and can send alerts to your phone when motion is detected, and right now, it’s at its lowest price. To store your footage, you’ll also get a free trial of Blink’s cloud storage service until September 2021.

If you’re still weighing up your options with video doorbells, there are lots of fantastic models on the market, but most will set you back well over £100, so the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is definitely a great choice if you’re sticking to a budget.

The difference is that Ring’s other doorbells are wireless and this latest model will require wiring - but the good news is that it won’t ever run out of battery. If wiring this doorbell sounds like too much effort, you can purchase an additional adapter that allows you to simply plug this doorbell into a standard socket.

And as for the Blink Mini, it offers crisp video and at £21.99, it’s certainly good value for money. It doesn’t have the biggest video storage capacity we’ve seen but it makes up for it with a free trial of its cloud storage service until September 2021.

