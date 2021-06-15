Ring security camera deal: get the Spotlight cam for its lowest ever price

The best home security cameras make it easy to keep an eye on your property when you’re not around, but they can be a pricey purchase so a good home security camera deal is always welcome

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 34% off the price of the Ring Spotlight Cam as part of its early Prime Day deals , reducing it to £119.99 from £179.99 . This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this home security camera, beating even the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to find the best deals in your region.)

Today's best Ring Spotlight Cam deal in the UK

Ring Spotlight Cam: £179.99 £119.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £60 off the cost of this home security camera, which has a built-in light that can be illuminated automatically when the camera detects motion.This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this home security camera, although we suspect the offer won’t last long, so, you should snap up this home security cameras deal now. View Deal

The Ring Spotlight Cam records Full HD footage when motion is detected in the camera’s 140 degree field of view, and alerts your smartphone. You can either log-in and view the live feed from the camera or, if you subscribe to Ring Protect, which costs for £3 per month, you can review the footage after it’s been recorded.

Available in a wired version, or a battery-powered option, that Ring says will last around three to six months between charges, although this depends on how many times motion is detected, how often the spotlight is illuminated and how many times the live feed is viewed.

The Spotlight Cam allows you to converse with anyone in the field of view using the built-in microphone and speaker, too. On top of that a built-in siren can be triggered automatically when motion is detected to scare off any potential intruders.

More home security camera deals