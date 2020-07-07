Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop slashed by £450 at Amazon

If you’re after a bargain on a high-end gaming laptop, this Razer Blade 15 deal is a storming one, with Amazon lopping £450 off the normal asking price.

Amazon’s ‘deal of the day’– obviously, the clue is in the name, that this will be for just one day only – sees the asking price of the Razer Blade 15 (2019 model) with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card reduced from £1,650 to £1,200.

For the money, you’re getting an Intel Core i7-9750H processor with six cores backed up by the aforementioned GTX 1660 Ti which has 6GB of video RAM. There’s 16GB of system memory on-board, alongside a 256GB SSD for storage, which is admittedly on the thin side for a high-end machine – but there’s another 2.5-inch slot for an extra drive, if you want to expand that capacity.

The 15.6-inch display benefits from vanishingly slim bezels, and a refresh rate of 144Hz with a Full HD resolution (a sensible choice if you want to push those high frame-rates, particularly with mobile hardware).

As mentioned, this discount is just good for today, and Amazon also has a daily deal on the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition wired headset, which is nearly half price at £52.99. Both of these deals are certainly tempters.

Razer Blade 15 (2019 model, 9th-gen Core i7, GTX 1660 Ti): £1,650 £1,200 at Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 is built around Intel’s Core i7-9750H CPU and a GTX 1660 Ti, plus it’s keenly thin for a gaming laptop at just a sliver under 20mm, with a stylish aluminium unibody design. The £450 price cut represents a discount of 27%.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Headset (Black): £99.99 £52.99 at Amazon

Razer’s esports-targeted headset comes with THX Spatial Sound, a USB audio controller, and works with a PC and also consoles (or indeed mobile devices) via a 3.5mm jack.View Deal

Check out the best gaming laptops of 2020

Via Rock Paper Shotgun