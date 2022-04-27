PS5 restock updates: where to buy Sony's latest PlayStation 5 console

So far this year has been good to anyone looking for where to buy a PS5. There has been a significant increase in the number of PS5 restocks throughout 2022, which means your chance of getting Sony's latest console is better than ever before. Sure, Sony has said there will still be stock shortages throughout the year, but recent months show it could be less of a struggle to buy a PS5 in 2022. If you're still looking, join us right here for all the latest restock info as well as news and regular updates from all the top retailers.

After following PS5 restocks since the console originally launched back in November 2020, we've got a solid idea of when each retailer will have consoles available to buy. Generally, it's about once or twice a month right now, but the PS5 can still sell out incredibly quickly. Restock events in the US at the likes of Amazon and Walmart go in a matter of minutes. Those in the UK usually get anywhere from a few hours to a couple of days to buy one depending on the retailer, the number of consoles in stock or the quality of bundles available.

So, timing is still key. Because of that, no matter when or where the PS5 is in stock, we aim to deliver that information to you right here as soon as possible. We might not be able to cover everything at all times, but our aim is to give you the most up-to-date PS5 restock info at a glance, as well as a long list of retailers and when they might have availability next that you can check at any time.

PS5 Restock: Retailers to check this week

US: No PS5 restocks currently rumoured or announced

US: Check Target daily for potential PS5 stock at local stores

UK: PS5 bundles available at BT and EE for existing customers

UK: Latest Amazon restock sells out in an hour

Amazon (US/UK): check stock

We don't have any concrete information yet regarding any PS5 restocks but you can check back for any updates right here.

Target (US): check stock daily

Target has changed the way it sells the PS5 now. Instead of a scheduled major restock every few weeks it will now put the PS5 on sale at select stores each morning. That makes it very difficult to predict availability, so your best option is to check each morning in case the console is available to buy.

BT Shop (UK): PS5 bundles available for existing customers

If you're an existing BT customer you should log in to your account and check under the 'Your Offers' section for an access code that will allow you to buy a PS5 from the BT Shop. A handful of PS5 bundles with extra accessories or PS Plus memberships are still available right now.

EE (UK): buy the PS5 as part of a new or existing plan

Mobile and broadband network EE will allow you to add a PS5 to your contract if you are a new or existing customer. You simply pay a part of the cost upfront and then pay off the rest of the console bundle over the next 11 months on top of your existing monthly bill.

Where to buy the PS5 in the US

The US stores below carry PS5 and Digital Edition consoles regularly. We update this list as soon as we get news of an upcoming restock with the announced (or rumoured) time and date so you can be best prepared to bag a console.

Amazon: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

(Last restock: April 19) PS5 stock pops up intermittently at Amazon about every one or two months, but each time it flies off the digital shelves in a matter of minutes. The retailer also offers exclusive early access to PS5 restocks for Amazon Prime members. What that means is without a membership, you stand no chance of getting a console here.

Walmart: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

(Last restock: April 19) Walmart regularly has a PS5 restock every 4-6 weeks. Events normally take place between Tuesday-Thursday and they are usually announced ahead of time on the retailer's website and in email updates. There is one caveat, though. The PS5 is only available for paid Walmart+ members, which costs $12.95 per month or $98 for a year.

Best Buy: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

(Last restock: April 21) Like many other US retailers, Best Buy has only allowed its Totaltech Members access to its PS5 restock events. This subscription comes at a whopping cost of $199.99 per year, so definitely isn't the most cost-efficient way to get a PS5. If you're already signed up, though, this is likely one of the best places to buy the console when it's available.

Target: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

(Last restock: April 15) Target used to hold a PS5 restock every few weeks but it's since changed to a new model. Now, the PS5 will be available to buy from a few stores locally each morning, rather than a massive retailer-wide event. That makes it very difficult for us to give you accurate information about console availability, so your best option is to check in each morning and see if any consoles are in stock near you.

GameStop: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

(Last restock: April 23) GameStop cycles between offering the PS5 online or through exclusive in-store restock events. It almost always only has large (and expensive) bundles, featuring some of the latest PS5 games and most-wanted accessories. Expect to pay anywhere from $600 upwards if you choose to buy from here. And you need a PowerUp Rewards Pro membership, too.

PlayStation Direct: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

(Last restock: April 26) Sony's official PlayStation Direct store is usually the first place to sell consoles during each restock cycle. In order to buy one, though, you need to register your details and receive an exclusive email invite to each restock event. These usually take place about once a month. A public sale often goes live if any consoles are still available after the invite phase.

Where to buy the PS5 in the UK

Check the quick links below to find out which retailers hold PS5 restocks in the UK. Consoles are regularly available at least every couple of weeks and tend to stay in stock for up to six hours at a time now, so your chances of getting a PS5 have increased considerably in recent months.

Amazon: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

(Last restock: April 27) Although not on a fixed schedule, Amazon tends to restock the PS5 about once every 4-6 weeks in the UK. As with the US, Amazon Prime customers are given priority access. The console usually sells out in a matter of minutes during this early window so it's impossible to get one as a non-member right now.

Very: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

(Last restock: April 20) Online department store Very holds a PS5 restock about once a month and usually has availability for most of the day. Somewhere between 2-5 bundles are available to buy each time featuring some of the latest PS5 games and top-rated accessories. Recent options have included a combination of Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Zero Dawn and an extra DualSense controller. If you try the links above and they do not work it's because Very takes its PS5 pages offline when the console is out of stock.

Game: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

(Last restock: April 20) Game is a fairly regular source of PS5 restocks in the UK with one taking place about every two weeks. It sticks to bundles, but there's usually a wide variety of options. There are straightforward ones featuring just a single PS5 game such as Horizon Forbidden West or Gran Turismo 7 - and these sell out fast. The more outlandish options are easier to get but do cost a lot more and sometimes contain unwanted tat such as caps and t-shirts.

Currys: PS5 | PS5 Digital Editon

(Last restock: April 19) For a long time, Currys used an invite system to hand out its PS5 consoles. Now, it adds a few bundles to its online store during each PS5 restock about every two months. These tend to be very expensive options that are packed with extra games and accessories such as PS5 SSDs, steering wheels and wireless headsets.

PlayStation Direct: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

(Last restock: April 20) Sony's official PlayStation Direct store recently opened in the UK and has started running PS5 restock events. You need to register your details and be lucky enough to get sent an exclusive email invite to buy one, though. These usually happen at least once a month. If any consoles are left after this early access period a public sale follows on a first-come-first-served basis until the PS5 is sold out.

Argos: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

(Last restock: April 23) Tracking PS5 restocks at Argos can be a challenge as the retailer distributes consoles to different regions at different times, which means some areas of the UK and Ireland have availability when others might not. Our best advice is simply to check during each restock when it takes place about once a month just in case the PS5 is available to buy in your area this time around.

Smyths Toys: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition

(Last restock: April 11) When the PS5 is available at Smyths Toys it tends to be through Click and Collect only. Individual stores have a very limited number of consoles, so you just have to be quick enough to secure one before they sell out. Odds aren't great, then, but restocks tend to take place early in the day at the weekend here, so one to keep an eye on if weekdays are difficult.

BT Shop: PS5

(In stock now - BT customer exclusive) BT distributes the PS5 through its own BT Shop. In order in order to buy one, though, you need to be an existing BT customer. When the console is available you can log in to your BT account and there should be an option in the 'Your Offers' section to get an access code. Enter this on the PS5 store page at the BT Shop and you'll be able to buy a console or bundle when available.

EE: PS5

(In stock now - EE customer exclusive) Similar to BT, the PS5 is an EE customer exclusive. Anyone currently on an EE contract - or that signs up as a new customer - can add the PS5 to their plan if it's in stock. You simply pay a part of the cost upfront and then pay off the rest of the console over the next 11 months on top of your existing monthly bill.

Where to buy the PS5 in Australia

Amazon: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition When more PS5 stock drops, it will likely do so at Amazon, which means you'll want to be one of the first in line when it does. As a massive online retailer, Amazon tends to have stock more regularly than most so we'll keep this link here in case more consoles go live soon.

Target: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition Target uses its PS5 landing page to give the latest stock updates. Right now it states that limited stock is releasing soon and to check back for specific release timings. It's also worth noting that the retailer will only be selling PS5 stock on its website, and will not be available for in-store purchase.

EB Games: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition EB Games was one of the first retailers to sell out, but also took a significant number of pre-orders for the console during 2021. There's been no sign of the PS5 for a while now, though, so keep checking in for updates.

The Gamesmen: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition The Gamesmen announce all of their future PS5 restocks across their social media channels. We'll share any news here if and when we spot it, but it's definitely worth keeping tabs on their Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and email newsletter for more immediate updates.

Where to buy PS5 in Canada

Amazon: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition Though Amazon Canada doesn't appear to restrict PS5 sales to Prime members, it seems like a long time since the console was available to buy. We'd suggest keeping an eye on that product description in case it's updated with any information about exclusive early access for Amazon Prime members as that's helped nail down restock dates in other regions.

Walmart: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition Walmart has a PS5 restock landing page that delivers regular updates on the console's availability. More often than not it states that the PS5 is unavailable but points you towards Walmart Canada on Twitter to get the most up to date news.

Best Buy: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition As well as online, Best Buy encourages you to check local stores for any availability of PS5 consoles. Sometimes the console store pages are updated with a notice that says 'Coming Soon' but that doesn't give a clear or specific indication of when the PS5 will be available to buy. Just continue to check in regularly to avoid missing out.

GameStop: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition GameStop currently only offers either the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition as part of a bundle and these change all the time. Our advice? Check in regularly for updates on when the next set of PS5 bundles will be available to buy and what you can find in each one.

PS5 Restock FAQs

While PS5 restocks are now more frequent and it's become a lot easier to buy the PS5, it can still be a stressful and frustrating experience. In order to get you prepared in the best way possible, we've answered many of the most common questions about PS5 restocks below. We've also dropped in our top tips based on over a year's worth of hunting PS5 consoles in order to give you the best chance of getting one.

How to buy PS5: top tips

1. Follow the key retailers

The list above will keep you on top of all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in. Still, you should keep checking frequently as we don't always get a heads up and you never really know when more stock will land so you might get lucky.

2. Prepare your wallet

You likely already have the money for a PS5 squirrelled away if you're looking to buy right now, but you want to make sure everything is set up at each retailer, too. Have your card and shipping details prepared on a separate page ahead of time or make sure they're stored and correct with your retailers of choice for a fast checkout.

3. Sign in

You may already have an account with your favorite retailers, but be sure to sign in ahead of restocks. Needing to log in ahead can eat away valuable seconds at checkout and you'll need all the time you can get to give yourself the best chance to buy a PS5 today. Plus, you can often save your checkout details with your login (if you're comfortable doing this) and track your order a little easier. We'd recommend making accounts for each retailer offering PS5 restocks.

4. Find and save the product page

You don't want to be left navigating the virtual aisles when the chance to buy a PS5 does arrive. We've linked straight out to all the known product pages here so when stock does land you can go straight to where you need to be in order to place an order.

5. Don't give up

There are going to be many more chances to buy a PS5 in the near future, as the stock situation improves. If you come up unlucky during a PS5 restock, however, keep refreshing the retailer's page - we've seen stock return for quickfire refreshes in a matter of minutes in the past so you don't want to give up at the first hurdle. Still no luck? Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours.

How often is the PS5 available to buy?

It can vary depending on region and various other unseen factors but we generally see PS5 restocks at retailers about once or twice a month. That's just on average, though. At some stores it can be as often as every two weeks or at others as infrequent as every two months.

Essentially, it's still far from regular even over a year from the launch of the console. That said, some retailers have settled into a fairly predicating rhythm that allows us to give you a solid idea of when to be ready to buy. Others have taken to announcing when their next PS5 restock will take place so it's less of a guessing game. Either way, we cover all the latest PS5 restock news, rumours and announcements at TechRadar to give you the best chance possible of securing a console.

Should you buy a PS5 today?

The PS5 is still hard to find at a moment's notice so if you've got your eye on one for the near future or as a gift for someone soon then our suggestion is to buy it as soon as possible - especially if you're in the US.

While PS5 restocks are certainly more frequent this year, the console still doesn't stay available for very long and it's best to get one while you can rather than missing out on the opportunity. We definitely want to emphasise this for those in the US as PS5 restocks still sell out in a matter of minutes at most retailers there. Restricting sales to specific retailer membership programs has helped to curb the scalpers but it still requires speed, timing and a bit of luck to buy a console.

However, if you're in no rush and would perhaps prefer to wait for any PS5 bundle deals then you can hold off for now. It might not be some time until the discounts you're looking for are available in stores but who knows what the situation might look like in a few months' time or closer to Black Friday.

How much does a PS5 cost?

The PS5 costs $499 (£449 / AU$749.95) - which is the same price as Microsoft's Xbox Series X. The cheaper PS5 Digital Edition is priced at $399.99 (£359.99 / AU$599.95). It's almost guaranteed that both versions of the console will remain at this price for some time. Demand is still astronomically high for the console and Sony sees no reason to discount it for the time being.

Should you buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition?

There are two versions of Sony's latest console: so how do you know whether to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition? Well, there's one major difference between the two - outside of the price.

The PS5 Digital Edition does not include a disc drive so no physical copies of games can be played on the console and you will have to buy all of your games digitally. All purchases have to be made through the official PSN Store. You will, however, still be able to play old PS4 games as long as you bought a digital copy. With that in mind, if you've fully embraced the digital revolution and are looking to save on the upfront cost of the console then the PS5 Digital Edition may be right for you.

For most, though, we'd suggest sticking with the standard PS5 as it has the added flexibility with the included disc drive. The other major sticking point with the PS5 Digital Edition is that Sony manufactures far fewer of them compared to the normal PS5. When retailers restock the consoles, then, you often have a considerably smaller chance of getting a Digital Edition - if they even have this version on sale in the first place.

I managed to buy a PS5 - what now?

