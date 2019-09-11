iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max deals for pre-order: the price to expect on contract and SIM-free

One massive launch event later and we have been gifted with a plethora of new Apple goodies. Most importantly (in our view, at least), that includes iPhones. Apple's latest collection has gone large, adding the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max to the regular version.

And for those with a taste for high quality, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max deals will be the choice to go for. The two bigger brothers of the updated iPhone family had us truly impressed when they were revealed. Yes, they haven't changed significantly, however with improvements in all of the right places, Apple has made a range of iPhones that will compete with the best in 2019.

Unlike iPhone 11 deals, both the Pro and Pro Max carry SIM-free price tags exceeding the £1,000 mark so you would expect to be getting some powerful hardware with these handsets. And luckily, you do...

Starting with the iPhone 11 Pro. As this year's replacement to the iPhone XS, not a huge amount has changed. Apple has entered the world of triple camera set-ups, offering both ultra-wide angles and optical zoom lenses and a camera bump that has...mixed opinions. Beyond that, we've seen both a boost in battery and processing power.

And the upgrade to what is now Apple's best phone yet - the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Essentially this is the iPhone 11 Pro...but bigger. You're getting all of Apple's impressive battery, processing and camera power in a bigger 6.5-inch shell.

If you just want to get down to brass tacks, then read on to find out more about the latest iPhone deals and pricing for the brand new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.

When will iPhone 11 Pro deals and Pro Max deals be available to pre-order?

After announcing the brand new devices at Cupertino on September 10, UK pre-order dates are set to commence this Friday, September 13 (likely at 1pm BST) with the phone itself shipping only one week later on September 20.

UK retailers have now started to set up their pre-registration pages for iPhone 11 Pro deals so you can get ahead of the game and prepare for your new purchase. Some are even offering incentives for pre-registration, like Vodafone's competition with a new phone up for grabs or Mobiles.co.uk offering £30 in cashback if you then go on to buy the device from its website. You can see a full list of pre-registrations below:

How much will the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max cost SIM-free?

Until very recently, this information was a completely mystery but luckily, Apple has now revealed everything. For those that are interested in iPhone 11 Pro deals, you can expect to pay £1,049 on launch. That is a surprisingly affordable launch price for Apple and one that we're actually pretty excited for!

Upgrade to the iPhone 11 Pro Max and you will be spending a whopping £1,149. A lot of money to spend? Yes. An impressive handset? Well, considering this is now Apple's best phone, yes.

But of course if both of those prices seem crazy to you, iPhone 11 deals can save you some money.

TechRadar predicts the best iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max deals on contract

We're fully aware that the prices above are by no means cheap and for many, a contract is the perfect solution. While iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max deals won't be announced until pre-order day (Friday, September 13), we can have an educated guess at what you will be paying.

It's been 12 months since Apple last launched a phone but with the reputation it has, all of the networks will be likely to jump on this as soon as they can. The most recent big launches before this came from Samsung and Huawei, giving us the P30 Pro and S10 Plus. Both of these phones went big on EE and O2, with a number of O2 contracts taking our number 1 slots.

However, recently there has been no beating Three and Vodafone for value. We imagine the market to be extremely competitive with Vodafone or O2 being the likely early networks to go with. And since we saw what it would cost you SIM-free, we feel we can pretty accurately estimate the price of a contract.

iPhone 11 Pro | Vodafone | £175 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £51pm

The cheaper of the two phones, we expect to see monthly bills in excess of £50 with some decent upfront costs paired with it. While you'll probably have to pay a fair fee to get this phone, we expect that the majority of deals will be coming with a lot of of data with networks helping you to avoid slumming things with meagre data amounts. Predicted total cost over 24 months is £1,399

iPhone 11 Pro Max | O2 | £200 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £53pm

Upgrade to the iPhone 11 Pro Max and expect a more than pricey phone contract. Monthly costs will likely be in excess of £50 and we expect that to be paired with some large upfront costs. As for the data cap, most networks tend to offer quite large packages on the flagship phone from each company. Meaning 50GB of data and more should be likely. Predicted total cost over 24 months is £1,472