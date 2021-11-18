Intel's Core i7-12700K can be had for less than £300, but there’s an unusual catch

Online retailer Newegg has launched an early Black Friday promotion that gives customers a handsome 20% off a variety of PC-related items, but only if they pay in cryptocurrency.

In addition to pre-built computers , the promotion covers monitors , processors , graphics cards , RAM , SSDs and hard drives , some of which are great value for money with the discount applied.

The caveat, however, is that you’ll need to be willing to part with your cryptocurrency holdings in order to qualify for the discount. The ecommerce platform says it will accept either Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), or Dogecoin (DOGE) payments .

The amount you can save also has an upper limit ($200/£144), depending where in the world you are based. And to qualify for the promotion, you’ll need to spend the equivalent of $500 or more.

Strangely, the promotion listings are currently only live on the UK version of the site, even though other territories clearly qualify, which means we’re working with UK-pricing only.

£370.70 Intel Core i7-12700K 11th gen CPU: £370.70 £296.63 at Newegg

Save 20% - At this price, the Core i7-12700K from Intel could be the perfect gaming rig upgrade this Black Friday. Just bear in mind the cryptocurrency payment requirement.

£283.19 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU: £283.19 £226.55 at Newegg

Save 20% - One of the most in-demand AMD Ryzen CPUs on the market is available for a knock-down price at Newegg right now. As before, payment in cryptocurrency is required.

While there are bound to be plenty of excellent deals on Black Friday itself, it may be sensible to get your shopping done early this year. The global chip shortage and ongoing supply chain disruptions have combined to create stock issues across a range of categories, and PC components are no exception.

These two CPUs are both part of the Newegg promotion and are worth a look if you’re willing to pay in crypto to secure the discount.

The Ryzen 5 5600X is among the most popular AMD CPUs on the market and looks a steal at just £226, while the eight-core Intel Core i7-11700K could be the perfect option for someone with slightly deeper pockets (at £296).

Of course, if the price of cryptocurrency were to spike again in the coming months, customers could find they have effectively paid over the odds for their items, even with the 20% discount. For this reason, it’s worth careful consideration before taking the plunge.

If you’re unwilling to pay in cryptocurrency, here’s a couple of alternative CPU deals available in your region:

