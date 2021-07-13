Hurry – grab Samsung's cheapest QLED TV while stocks last

After a new mid-range 4K TV for your home theater? This Samsung Q65T QLED TV might just be the deal for you, as it's one of the best TVs around for its price.

The Samsung Q65T QLED TV is reduced to clear right now at John Lewis. Usually, the Q65T costs £899 (down from its original retail price of £1,299), but it's currently available for just £799. That's an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV.

Today's best Samsung 65-inch Q65T QLED TV deal

Samsung 65-inch QE65Q65T QLED TV: £899 £799 at John Lewis

It's hard to find a 65-inch 4K TV as good as the Q65T at this price. Boasting HDR10+ support, adaptive sound and a game mode that's ideal for console players, the TV is reduced to clear on John Lewis right now, so grab it while you can.View Deal

This isn't the first time John Lewis has discounted the Samsung Q65T QLED TV to this price, and the deal seems to happen semi-regularly, so if you're not ready to buy the TV today, you may want to check back in a couple of weeks to see if this 4K TV deal is up again.

If your budget for a new 4K TV is under £1000, then it's hard to beat the Samsung Q65T QLED TV. It was Samsung's cheapest QLED model made in 2020, but that doesn't mean its specs are lacking – far from it, as the Q65T boasts a rich feature set for its relatively low price.

First up is support for HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, meaning you'll get a rich, colourful picture. While Dolby Vision isn't supported, every other HDR standard is, and HDR10+ is excellent in its own right.

For the gamers out there, the Samsung Q65T QLED TV is an ideal choice. Not only are you getting a massive 65-inch screen, but there's also a dedicated gaming mode ensuring the best picture possible when playing your favorite games.

The Q65T is also comparative to the Q60T in terms of specs, with the only real difference being the Q65T's silver frame as opposed to the black of the Q60T.

