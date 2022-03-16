Grab this Eufy cordless handheld vacuum at its lowest price for today only

Amazon has slashed 27% off the price of the Eufy HomeVac H30 Mate , reducing it from £169.99 to just £123.49 for today only. This is the best price we’ve seen for this cordless handheld vacuum, which is ideal for cleaning up quick spills. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best cordless vacuum cleaner deals in your region.)

The best cordless vacuums allow you to clean your floors without being tethered to an electrical outlet when sweeping up crumbs. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good cordless vacuum deal is always welcome.

The Eufy HomeVac H30 Mate is a slim and lightweight handheld vacuum that offers a battery life of up to 20 minutes. It has a smaller dust canister than most cordless vacuums at 0.25-litres, but it does offer two levels of suction power.

Eufy HomeVac H30 Mate: £169.99 £123.49 at Amazon

Save £46 - Amazon has knocked 27% off the price of this Eufy cordless handheld vacuum, which comes with a handy storage dock that keeps the appliance charged while it’s docked. This is the lowest we’ve seen the cordless vacuum drop, even beating the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, this deal is only valid for today, so we suggest you snap it up quickly.

The Eufy HomeVac H30 Mate comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool, which has both an angled nozzle and a dusting brush, as well as a mini motorized tool that is suitable for cleaning cookie crumbs or pet hair from carpets. On test, we found the handheld vacuum effectively collected both fine dust and larger debris from both hard floors and carpets, even on the lowest power setting.

The battery lasted nine minutes on full power during our testing, which, while shorter than many more expensive cordless vacuums, is long enough for a handheld model as it’s only designed for use in short bursts. However, the vacuum was loud in use, registering 80dB on our decibel meter when used on the most powerful setting – that’s the same level of noise generated by the more powerful and much larger Dyson V15 Detect.

