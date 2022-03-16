Grab this Eufy cordless handheld vacuum at its lowest price for today only

By published

Act now to get the Eufy HomeVac H30 Mate for less

The Eufy HomeVac H30 on a pink background
(Image credit: TechRadar)

Amazon has slashed 27% off the price of the Eufy HomeVac H30 Mate, reducing it from £169.99 to just £123.49 for today only. This is the best price we’ve seen for this cordless handheld vacuum, which is ideal for cleaning up quick spills. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best cordless vacuum cleaner deals in your region.) 

The best cordless vacuums allow you to clean your floors without being tethered to an electrical outlet when sweeping up crumbs. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good cordless vacuum deal is always welcome. 

The Eufy HomeVac H30 Mate is a slim and lightweight handheld vacuum that offers a battery life of up to 20 minutes. It has a smaller dust canister than most cordless vacuums at 0.25-litres, but it does offer two levels of suction power. 

 Today's best cordless vacuum cleaner deal in the UK 

Eufy HomeVac H30 Mate: £169.99

Eufy HomeVac H30 Mate: £169.99 £123.49 at Amazon
Save £46 - Amazon has knocked 27% off the price of this Eufy cordless handheld vacuum, which comes with a handy storage dock that keeps the appliance charged while it’s docked. This is the lowest we’ve seen the cordless vacuum drop, even beating the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, this deal is only valid for today, so we suggest you snap it up quickly.   

View Deal

The Eufy HomeVac H30 Mate comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool, which has both an angled nozzle and a dusting brush, as well as a mini motorized tool that is suitable for cleaning cookie crumbs or pet hair from carpets. On test, we found the handheld vacuum effectively collected both fine dust and larger debris from both hard floors and carpets, even on the lowest power setting. 

The battery lasted nine minutes on full power during our testing, which, while shorter than many more expensive cordless vacuums, is long enough for a handheld model as it’s only designed for use in short bursts. However, the vacuum was loud in use, registering 80dB on our decibel meter when used on the most powerful setting – that’s the same level of noise generated by the more powerful and much larger Dyson V15 Detect.

More cordless vacuum cleaner deals

 You can see all of today’s best cordless vacuum cleaner deals in your region below 

Carrie-Ann Skinner
Carrie-Ann Skinner

Carrie-Ann Skinner is Homes Editor at TechRadar, and has more than two decades of experience in both online and print journalism, with 13 years of that spent covering all-things tech. Carrie specializes in smart home devices such as smart plugs and smart lights, as well as large and small appliances including vacuum cleaners, air fryers, stand mixers, and coffee machines. 


When she’s not discovering the next must-have gadget for the home, Carrie can be found cooking up a storm in her kitchen, and is particularly passionate about baking, often rustling up tasty cakes and bread. 