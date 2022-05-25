Google Pixel 6 drops to £499 and 6 Pro to £699 - so cheap it's hard to believe

A surprise sale at a number of leading retailers has knocked a full £100 off the asking price of the excellent Google Pixel 6 and a whopping £150 off the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

That drops the Google Pixel 6 to £499 and Google Pixel 6 Pro to £699, making these two Android flagships arguably the best phone deals on the market right now. This latest Pixel 6 deal is so good, in fact, that it's really grabbed our attention.

Perhaps it's not a complete surprise. The Google Pixel 6 is, after all, over half a year old now and we already know the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 are just around the corner now. While the Pixel 6 was released to fanfare at the time, subsequent releases from Samsung (such as the excellent Galaxy S22) have given it more competition in the market.

Still, this is an excellent opportunity to bag a powerful flagship for a mid-range price. With a decent display, powerful Tensor chip, and all the camera wizardry you'd expect from a Google device, the Pixel 6 is a great daily driver if you're looking for a decent flagship. The Pixel 6 Pro is even better, with the most significant upgrade arguably being the gorgeous 6.7-inch QHD display - which is still one of the best on the market.

Note, a number of retailers are participating in these Google Pixel 6 deals. You'll find a quick list of the ones we've found just down below. If you're outside the UK, you'll also find a roundup of today's best prices in your region too.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals

Google Pixel 6: £599 £499 at Amazon

Save £100 - The Pixel 6 was already one of the better value Android flagships on the market but this latest price cut at Amazon (and a number of other retailers) makes it a real bargain. With the superb Tensor chip providing plenty of power and a host of camera tricks, the Pixel 6 is a great do-it-all flagship.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: £849 £699 at Amazon

Looking for a premium flagship? No worries - the Google Pixel 6 Pro has an even bigger discount this week. Going for this model will bag you a gorgeous 6.7-inch QHD OLED display as well as a handy 57MP telephoto lens, both fantastic worthwhile additions if you're serious about getting the most out of your device.

These Google Pixel 6 deals are also available at the following retailers: