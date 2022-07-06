Google Pixel 6 drops to just £449 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Google Pixel 6 is just £449 today (opens in new tab) at Amazon due to a surprise pre-Prime Day price cut at the retailer. With a full £150 off, today's price is a match for the lowest yet on this excellent Android flagship smartphone and well worth a look if you're on the hunt for an unlocked device.

Even with this year's Prime Day deals just around the corner, we'd say it's unlikely that Amazon's huge yearly retail event will offer a lower price. Why? Well, going any lower would put the Google Pixel 6 in almost exactly the same price range as the upcoming Google Pixel 6a, which is due to be released later this month.

You could, of course, go for the newer device here - which is set to retail for £399 - but then you're actually opting for something more basic and budget-orientated. With today's price at Amazon you pay just £50 more to get a phone with a better screen and more premium build materials overall.

The Google Pixel 6 is definitely a more mature device now but it's still a great buy in 2022 at this price. With the Tensor chip inside, it's easily got enough power to churn through most daily tasks and browsing, and, as all Google devices generally have, it's also rocking a great camera. In particular, handy computational features like Magic Eraser really gives the Pixel 6's camera the edge versus the competition.

Save £150 - Pick up the excellent Google Pixel 6 for its lowest ever price at Amazon today. With the fantastic Tensor chip, a smooth 90Hz OLED display, and superb camera features, the Pixel 6 is a great choice if you're looking for a powerful Android flagship for less. Today's price brings it to just £50 more than the upcoming and more budget Google Pixel 6a, so it's a real bargain overall.

