Google just knocked £50 off the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

If you've been eyeing up the Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and patiently biding your time for a price cut, then your self-restraint has finally paid off.

Google itself has knocked a clean £50 off the price of both handsets at the Google Store, meaning that you can now pick the phones up for £549 and £799 respectively.

And if you want to shave even more off the cost, then it's worth knowing that Google's enhanced trade-in deal is still active, too. That means you can return your working or non-working phone back to Google HQ and receive a chunky wedge off your purchase price.

So, for example, if you're using a Pixel 5 and it turns on, is free of cracks and the screen works as expected, you'll get a further estimated £250 off the price. That means a brand spanking new Pixel 6 could be yours for a mere £300.

To take advantage of the limited-time discounts (which only run until April 19), you can head to the online Google Store, hit 'Buy' and then follow the prompts to get your trade-in valuation. Click here if you want the Pixel 6, or click here if the Pixel 6 Pro is the smartphone of your choice.

Google Pixel 6 | Google Store | £549 (less trade-in)

The pricing of the Pixel 6 has always been one of the more attractive things about it - and now the handset is £50 off and over £200 cheaper than the RRP of the Samsung Galaxy S22. For that price you get a brand new 128GB Google Pixel 6 in your choice of colours: Stormy Black, Kinda Coral or Sorta Seaform.

Google Pixel 6 Pro | Google Store | £799 (less trade-in)

Like the idea of a larger 6.7-inch screen, more powerful 12GB RAM, a third rear camera, and 4K selfie camera? Then paying the extra for the Pixel 6 Pro could be well worth your while. The cost now comes in a shade under the £800-mark - so significantly cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that will currently cost you over a grand.

The trade-in offer is available for UK residents 18+ only. Trade-in value depends on model and condition of qualifying device. Offer ends April 30 at 11.59pm. You can click here for full terms and conditions and the ins and outs of how the trade-in works.

What are the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro like?

The more affordable of Google's two latest devices, the Google Pixel 6 will stand out to those that want a powerful smartphone at a lower price point - fantastic value that more than competes with the price point of the new iPhone SE.

There are a lot of promising specs on board. The 6.4-inch FHD+ display is bright and clear and, paired with the 90Hz refresh rate, will provide fluid moves as you swipe around the phone's interface.

Google promises a 24-hour battery life from the 4524mAh battery and up to 30% charge in 30 minutes. That paired with the 8GB RAM and 'Google Tensor' processor means this device will be capable of operating most apps without lag or any major trouble.

(Image credit: Google)

Want specs that feel more like what you'd expect from the best 2022 flagship phones? Then you may prefer to upgrade to the Pixel 6 Pro. You'll instantly notice the improved display. It's a crisp 6.7-inch QHD+ with 512ppi and up to 120Hz refresh rate or, as we described it in our review, "one of the best screens you’ll find on a smartphone".

Pixel mobiles have always had a strong reputation for photography, but the Pixel 6 Pro really goes to town. On the back, there's a trio of 50MP wide-angle, 12MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto lenses, allowing a mega 4x optical and 20x Super Res digital zoom. While the 11.1MP selfie snapper has the ability to capture 4K video, too.

Google has also fully committed to the security of these devices, using end-to-end security along with anti-phishing and malware protection, multi-layer hardware security and plenty more.

Read our full Google Pixel 6 review and Google Pixel 6 Pro review