Dell XPS 13 with Tiger Lake CPU is £340 off with a ‘double discount’

Dell’s new XPS 13 with Tiger Lake CPU can be had direct from the laptop maker for a seriously impressive over £300 discount right now.

In fact, the XPS 13 with Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor can be purchased with just over £337 knocked off, so instead of forking out £1,368.99, you’ll pay £1,031.14. This is what Dell calls a ‘double discount’, meaning it’s £150 off plus a 14% extra saving on top. We call it a lot of notebook for just over a grand.

As well as that quad-core Tiger Lake chip running the show, which comes equipped with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, you get 8GB of LPDDR4x system memory (clocked at 4267MHz), and storage comes in the form of a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

This XPS portable also comes with a gorgeous 13.4-inch screen with a 1,920 x 1,200 (16:10) resolution, and the bezels are even slimmer than previous generations of the XPS 13 – and they were super-svelte already.

This Intel Evo qualified machine also gives a better showing in the battery longevity department compared to previous models, and in our review we found it managed 11 hours in our HD movie test, beating the previous-gen XPS 13 handily (which lasted for nine hours and 40 minutes).

We came to the conclusion that this is a seriously excellent premium notebook, and the main downside is the asking price – which is an easier pill to swallow with a £337 discount, naturally.

