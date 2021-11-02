Brook + Wilde’s hybrid mattress sale nets you up to £1,209 of free bedding

The new Brook + Wilde mattress sale contains several discount codes, giving you a choice of money off or a free bedding bundle with qualifying orders. The first deal saves you up to £250 on the brand’s luxury hybrids depending on the model you pick and the total value of your order. As always, the biggest sizes attract the biggest savings.

The alternative deal is a free bedding bundle with orders worth £849 or more, and these bundles have a higher value than the money-off discount.

Depending on the Brook + Wilde mattress you pick, you’ll get a free bedding bundle worth up to £1,209 with your purchase when you add the discount code BUNDLE at checkout. That’s fantastic value when you consider the premium quality of Brook + Wilde bedding.

The Brook + Wilde Ultima is our top pick of the best mattresses for recreating luxury hotel sleep at home, and this model carries the largest savings in the sale. Use the discount code RISE250 at checkout and the starting price of the Ultima plummets to £1,649 (was £1,899). Or, use the code BUNDLE on Ultima orders over £999 and you'll get a free Marlowe bundle (a goose down duvet and pillow) worth up to £1,209.

There are other money-off discount codes for the more affordable Brook + Wilde Lux and Elite models: use the code RISE150 to get £150 off Lux orders worth £599 or more, or RISE200 to get £200 off Elite orders worth £899. If you need a new bed now, these are worth considering ahead of the official Black Friday mattress deals arriving.

Image Brook + Wilde Lux: save £150 on orders worth £599+

From £499 - The Lux is made with cooling memory foam that moulds to your body, and cuts out motion transfer from restless bed buddies. It also uses Wave Technology to aid good spinal alignment and to support your shoulders, keeping you comfy during sleep. Use the discount code RISE150 for the money off or BUNDLE for the free bedding. View Deal

Image Brook + Wilde Elite: save £200 on orders worth £899+

From £899 - The Elite packs in eight layers to promote deeper sleep and comes in soft, medium or firm to suit all sleeping positions. It houses 500 extra springs than The Lux for increased support and pressure relief, and helps you stay cool with a thermo-regulating top layer. Use the code RISE200 for the money off or BUNDLE for the free bedding. View Deal

Image Brook + Wilde Ultima: save £250 on orders worth £999+

From £1,899 - The Ultima sports 10 layers and focuses on premium back support and pressure relief. There are 6,000 springs here, plus multiple support and comfort layers. It’s a good choice if you sleep hot too as it boasts a Thermic fabric cover that’s cooling by 2°C. Use the code RISE250 for the money off or BUNDLE for the free bedding. View Deal

The free bedding bundles, if you go down that route, are as follows:

The Everdene Bundle (worth up to £415) comes with a Brook + Wilde Lux mattress purchase worth £599 or more. The cooling Everdene duvet and pillow are encased in 100% Egyptian cotton with an aloe vera finish.

The Cavendish Bundle (worth up to £795) features a duvet with a 4.5 tog and an 8.0 tog, making it adjustable for year-round use. It’s paired with two duck down pillows (double size up) filled with three chambers of support. You’ll get this for free when spending over £899 on an Elite.

(Image credit: Brook + Wilde)

The Marlowe Bundle is worth up to £1,209 (pictured above) and is free with a Brook + Wilde Ultima worth £999 or more. This bundle comprises a Marlowe duvet made from 100% Egyptian cotton and Masurian goose down and feathers. It also comes with two pillows.

There’s a guarantee of 10 years on each Brook + Wilde mattress, which is about average – we were expecting it to be higher for the Ultima, to be honest. There’s also a mattress trial of 100 nights on the Lux, Elite and Ultima, so you’ll have longer than the recommended minimum of three weeks to try out your new bed.

That said, you will need to try it for at least 30 days before Brook + Wilde will work with you to either find a suitable alternative or to refund what you paid for the mattress as long as it is ‘in its original perfect condition’. That’s why we always recommend using a good mattress protector during the trial period of any new mattress.

