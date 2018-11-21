Save $1,000 / £600 on Sony's flagship Alpha A9

We're already starting to see some great camera deals ahead of Black Friday, but this is perhaps the biggest saving yet we've seen on a camera. If you're in the market for a top of the range full-frame mirrorless camera, then you'll love this deal.

You can now pick up Sony's brilliant Alpha A9 (body-only) for just $3,498 / £3,699 - that's a massive discount of $1,000 / £600.

That's a huge saving on Sony's flagship full-frame mirrorless camera, especially when you look at the tech you get for your money.

Not only can the Alpha 9 deliver blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 20fps while undertaking 60 AF/AE tracking calculations per second, but there's also a highly advanced 693 phase-detect AF system, making it the perfect choice for action photography.

Then there's the sensor, with 24.2MP full-frame stacked Exmor RS CMOS chip with a broad ISO range of 100–51,200, expandable to 50–204,800, while there's also support for uncompressed 14-bit raw files.

Crystal-clear EVF

There's also a high-resolution, high-luminance Quad-VGA OLED Tru-Finder viewfinder with approximately 3,686,000 dots. It has the highest-resolution viewfinder Sony has ever incorporated in a camera, with a 0.78x magnification and a Zeiss T* coating to greatly reduce reflections, while there's also a fluorine coating on the outer lens that repels dirt.

The Alpha A9 is equipped with an innovative 5-axis image stabilization system that provides a shutter speed advantage of five stops, while there's a vibration-free, fully electronic and completely silent shutter with a maximum shutter speed of 1/32,000 sec.

As you'd expect for Sony's mirrorless flagship camera, video is well catered for, with 4K video capture, with recording using the full width of the full-frame image sensor.

The Alpha A9 is a fantastic camera and now even more tempting at this price. Offer ends on November 24 (or while stocks last).

If the Alpha A9 isn't the camera for you, but you still want to pick up a new camera at a great price, keep an eye on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday camera deals pages (we have a dedicated US and UK Black Friday guides) for all the best bargains.