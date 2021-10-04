Black Friday iPhone 13 deals: what to expect in the 2021 sales

Apple's new iPhone 13 series are now available and if a device is on your wish list, you'll likely be trying to work out the cheapest way to get it. Luckily, with Black Friday just around the corner, there could be an easy way to get a discount.

Despite being Apple's most recent launch, there's a very high chance that iPhone 13 deals will feature frequently over this year's event. While the Pro and Pro Max models are less likely to feature, the regular 13 and 13 mini will be prime targets for retailers.

Last year, we saw the iPhone 12 appear as one of the most popular devices during Black Friday. There were plenty of good offers on the device and we'd be shocked if the iPhone 13 didn't get the same treatment.

Obviously, there's still some time to go before Black Friday, with the event set to go live in late November. For now, save this page and come back nearer to the time for the best Black Friday iPhone 13 deals.

Check out Black Friday phone deals for Apple and Android in one place

When is Black Friday 2021?

This year, the official Black Friday will commence on November 26. However, retailers do often kickstart their sales earlier than that. We would expect to see Black Friday sales start at the beginning of November.

There will also be the Cyber Monday event following up shortly after on November 29. This is simply an extension of the Black Friday sale, offering one last chance to get a discount over the extended weekend.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Will the iPhone 13 be discounted? Apple's latest range of smartphone flagships will likely be the devices that most people will be looking for a Black Friday discount on. The good news is there should be price cuts - on certain devices anyway. There are four new handsets - the iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro, and the 13 Pro Max. Reflecting back on last year, the iPhone 12 was the newest iPhone around and was on offer across all of the major retailers. We expect the same to occur this year with most of the big-name brands looking to offer a discount on the iPhone 13. While we would also expect some offers on the 13 mini, we wouldn't hold out for anything on the 13 Pro or Pro Max. The larger devices are typically more averse to discounts and rarely see price cuts early on in their lifespans.

What alternative devices should you expect?

iPhone 12 and 12 mini:

Post iPhone 13 launch, Apple has discounted both the iPhone 12 and 12 mini by £100 upfront. That means both are significantly cheaper than they were last year.

We would expect to see both of these devices discounted further, with savings on both SIM-free and contracts. While the focus will likely be more on the iPhone 12, the 12 mini is the less popular device and therefore will be where retailers have more room to discount.



iPhone 11:

The iPhone 11 is now Apple's oldest device that is still on sale. After two big discounts directly from Apple, bringing the price all the way down to just £489, the iPhone 11 is looking like a great option to go for.

While it isn't as powerful as the 12 or 13 series, it will be a larger and more powerful alternative to the iPhone SE. We expect the 12 and the 13 to see the most action over Black Friday, but there could certainly be some interesting discounts on this older device.



iPhone SE:

The iPhone SE is Apple's cheapest device right now, offering a price tag of only £389. Like the iPhone 11, it's a slightly weaker (and older) device than the other available iPhones. It only costs £389 but brings your processor down to Apple's A13 chip and uses just one camera.

This was a heavily discounted device last year but we'd imagine the new price cut on the iPhone 11 might make it a more attractive budget device to most.