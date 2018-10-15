Black Friday iPhone 8 deals 2018: what to expect in the UK

One of the biggest disappointments of last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday was the iPhone 8. After hitting the shelves with the usual fanfare you'd associate with a new Apple smartphone a full two months earlier, we were priming ourselves for some incredible deals. They never really materialised.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 should be a completely different story. Now that the iPhone 8 is somehow five iPhones old - with the X, XS, XS Max and XR all materialising since its birth - we're extremely confident that this sales season will see some superb prices on the 8.

We've gone into more details on exactly what we're hoping to see from iPhone 8 deals below. But the words "cheapest ever iPhone 8 contract" are likely to appear somewhere. And if you think you can forget about this page and check back on the morning of Black Friday, think again. We'll tell you about the best time to strike to maximise your chances of getting the very best iPhone 8 deals.

When is Black Friday 2018?

The short answer is easy. Black Friday 2018 officially falls on November 23 , with this year's Cyber Monday following quickly behind on November 26. As long as you know when Thanksgiving is in the US, the date of Black Friday is easy to calculate as it's the very next day.

But ever increasingly Black Friday has become a season rather than a solitary day of sales. You'll actually start to see a lot of retailers commence their Black Friday sales days and even weeks before the day itself, with some kicking things off as soon as you've changed your calendar to November.

What were the best iPhone 8 deals of last year's Black Friday?

Ok, so maybe we were a little bit over-dramatic in our introduction. To say that there were absolutely no iPhone 8 deals over last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday would be unfair. There were discounts, just not overly impressive ones.

For example, Mobiles.co.uk produced a sub-£30 per month tariff and started letting us use the exclusive 10OFF discount code that we're allowed to use across all the other handsets they stock. And Mobile Phones Direct had a sweet cashback offer on big data from Vodafone that was among the best on the handset at the time.

iPhone 8 | Vodafone | £150 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £27pm

No iPhone 8 deal was cheaper than this overall during November 2017 - it brought the phone in line with pre-Black Friday iPhone 7 deals with a much lower than average monthly spend on this handset.

iPhone 8 | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £37pm (after cashback)

This one was just for TechRadar readers - an exclusive £96 cashback deal. Considering you didn't have to pay anything upfront and got 16GB of data, this is felt like a bit of a steal compared to what else was out on the iPhone 8.

How can I get the best Black Friday iPhone 8 deals?

If you're hunting for iPhone 8 deals this Black Friday, then you're going to be in one of two camps. And the answer changes depending which one of those camps you're in...

i) SIM-free iPhone 8 - You can now get brand new iPhone 8 SIM-free prices for as little as £600, with certified refurbished models even cheaper than that. But we're willing to bet that somebody comes along and shaves a chunk off that this Black Friday or Cyber Monday. For straight purchases like this, history has shown us that it's worth waiting until after November 20 to see flash sales and Amazon's Lightning Deals produce the best bargains on handsets.

ii) iPhone 8 contracts - It's a bit of a different story when it comes to contract deals around this time. This is where you can start looking around much sooner than on Black Friday itself. We reckon Guy Fawkes Night will be where a lot of online phone retailers shoot the starting pistol this year. And while some deals get better and better throughout, some simply disappear after a few days. So if you see something you like after November 5, then you may be advised to strike while the deal is hot.

What should I expect to pay for iPhone 8 deals this Black Friday?

We think that there's every chance that you'll be able to buy an iPhone 8 outright for around £500 this year. Not bad at all when you consider that the new iPhone XS just went on the market for £999!

Contract wise, we're guided by what happened with the iPhone 7 last year. With our exclusive £50 discount code, it came down to £27 per month and a mere £25 upfront, which meant less than £700 over the two year term.

That said, this year we've seen more retailers favour the low bills/high upfront price technique. So perhaps a better estimate would be a £23 per month iPhone 8 tariff with a one off spend of around £100 at the start. That's the kind of level the Samsung Galaxy S9 has been rocking for the last few months, and they've been absolutely flying off the virtual shelves.

Today's best iPhone 8 deals

Don't want to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to get your new iPhone? Or do you just want to see what kind of iPhone 8 deals are available now to whet your appetite? Well you can either click on the above link or simply check out our custom-made price comparison below to see what's available right now.