Black Friday Apple Watch deals 2019: what to expect at this year's sale event

If you're looking to snag a Black Friday deal on the best-selling Apple Watch, then you've come to the right place. We've put together a guide on how to find the very best Black Friday Apple Watch deals at this year's biggest sale event. We'll also tell you everything else you need to know, such as when to start looking for deals, what prices you can expect, and what models will be discounted. We'll also list current deals on the Apple Watch that you can shop right now.



Our team is continuously monitoring the price of the smartwatch with our Apple Watch deals page, so we're experts when trying to find the best price. We'll be checking retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy to compare discounts so we can show you the best deals on a variety of different models.



Thanks to the recent release of the Apple Watch 5, you can now find the Apple Watch 4 on sale and even further discounts on the Apple Watch 3. This means we should see record-low prices on the older models during the Black Friday shopping event. We're also hoping to see the Apple Watch 5 on sale, even though the discount might not be much.

BLACK FRIDAY APPLE WATCH 3 PREDICTIONS

Last year during Black Friday the Apple Watch 3 was discounted down to just $199 for the GPS-only model. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've found for the smartwatch. Retailers like Walmart and Amazon currently have the Apple Watch 3 on sale for the same price, and the Cellular model is also on sale for $229.



The big question is, will we see a new record-low price during Black Friday 2019? We predict retailers could reduce the cost of the smartwatch down to $149, thanks to the recent release of the Apple Watch 5.



The Series 3 smartwatch tracks popular workouts, calories burned and offers continuous heart rate monitoring. The waterproof smartwatch features GPS technology and offers up to 18 hours of battery life. The Apple Watch also includes the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.

BLACK FRIDAY APPLE WATCH 4 PREDICTIONS

Last year we didn't see any Black Friday deals for the Apple Watch 4, so we're excited to see what discounts 2019 will bring. The Apple Watch 4 is currently on sale for the GPS-only and cellular model, so we expect to see record-low discounts during this year's sale.



The Apple Watch 4 features an upgraded design and additional health features that include a built-in ECG, fall detection, and emergency SOS. The series 4 smartwatch features a 30% larger display, so you can easily see health stats and notifications. Like the previous model, the Apple Watch 4 includes GPS technology and tracks popular workouts and calories burned.

BLACK FRIDAY APPLE WATCH 5 PREDICTIONS

The Apple Watch 5 was announced in September with a starting price of $399 for the GPS-only model and $499 for both GPS and cellular. Since the release, we've seen slight discounts on the GPS-only model, so if we're lucky, we might see the latest Apple Watch on sale during Black Friday 2019.

The latest Apple Watch now features an always-on Retina display and includes new location features like a built-in compass and an updated Map app. The Apple Watch 5 also offers improved safety features and additional health benefits that include cycle tracking, the noise app, and activity trends. The smartwatch has a built-in ECG app that monitors your heart rate and can track steps, workouts, and calories burned.

THE BEST APPLE WATCH DEALS IN THE US RIGHT NOW

While we wait for Black Friday deals, you can shop current discounts on the Apple Watch below from retailers like Walmart and Amazon.

We'll continue to update this page with any new offers so you can shop the best Apple Watch deals leading up to Black Friday.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm $279 $199 at Amazon

Get the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale at Amazon for $199. The waterproof smartwatch features GPS technology and offers heart rate monitoring and comes in space gray aluminum case with a black sport band.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 40mm $499 $449 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 4 with GPS and Cellular is currently on sale at Amazon for $449. The smartwatch includes GPS technology and LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm $399 $384 at Amazon

You can save $15 on the all-new Apple Watch 5 at Amazon. The GPS-only model features an Always-on Retina display, an ECG app and comes in a 40mm display with a black, white or pink sport band.

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 44mm $429 $414 at Amazon

If you're interested in a bigger display, you can get the 44mm model Apple Watch 5 on sale at Amazon for $414. The GPS-only smartwatch is available in a pink, gold or black sport band and features a built-in compass and an Always-on Retina display.

