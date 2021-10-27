Black Friday 65-inch TV deals: early sales and our expert top tips

You would think we're still weeks away from this year's Black Friday 65-inch TV deals but you'd be surprised at how many top retailers are already offering price cuts on these displays. In fact, we've already seen close to record discounts on everything from the top-end LG and Sony displays to the more modest TCL and Insignia brands.

It's well worth considering picking one of these sales up if you're dead-set on beating the crowds with this year's Black Friday 65-inch TV deals - this size is easily one of the most popular right now. Whether you're a next-gen gamer looking for a display with an array of HDMI 2.1 ports or a budget-conscious buyer simply looking for something your favorite shows on, there are a ton of options to consider.

Just below you'll find a quick roundup of today's best 65-inch TV prices as well as a handy guide to help get you prepared for this year's Black Friday TV deals. We've also included mini-reviews for three of our favorite 65-inch TVs at the bottom of the page to give some handy recommendations if you're not sure what to go for. Not just interested in TVs? Check out our main Black Friday deals page for the latest on laptops, phones, smartwatches, and plenty more top-tech categories.

Early Black Friday 65-inch TV deals

Image Toshiba 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $719.99 $539.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - Amazon's early Black Friday sale includes fantastic TV deals like this 2021 Toshiba 4K TV on sale for just $539.99. That's an incredible deal for a feature-rich mid-size TV and just $30 more than the record-low price. The 65-inch smart TV comes with the Fire OS, Dolby Vision HDR, and DTS Virtual X.

Image Insignia F50 Series Smart 4K QLED Fire TV (2021): $799.99 $579.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - If you're looking for a cheap QLED TV, Amazon has this 65-inch set from Insignia on sale for just $579.99. Not only will you get a 4K image with Quantum Dot technology, but the Insignia set also includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control. This is the best deal you can find right now and an incredible price for a QLED TV.

Image Sony 75-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - Early Black Friday TV deals at Amazon has this Sony 65-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $799. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony's powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control.

Image Samsung Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,699.99 $1,199.99 at Samsung

Save $500 - Samsung is just released early Black Friday TV deals, and we've spotted a massive $800 price cut on this 65-inch QLED TV. That's the lowest price we've seen and an incredible deal on a big-screen QLED TV. This 2021 Samsung set delivers a brilliant picture with bright, bold images thanks to Full Array backlighting and a powerful 4K Quantum Processor.

Image Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,999 $1,497.99 at Amazon

Save $502 - Amazon's early Black Friday TV deals include this stunning Samsung Frame TV on sale for $1,497. That's a massive $500 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the QLED TV. The 65-inch set transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED display, and smart capabilities.

Image Vizio OLED UHD 4K Smart TV: $1,499.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - You can grab the best-selling Vizio OLED TV on sale for just $1,499.99 at Best Buy. That's the best deal we've seen and an incredible price for a premium OLED TV. The 55-inch set features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

Image LG C1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV: $2,499.99 $1,896 at Amazon

Save $603 - The LG C1 OLED is the latest 2021 C-Series OLED TV from LG, and it's on sale today for $1,896 at Amazon - just $100 more than last week's record-low price. It's one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's getting a Black Friday-like discount.

Image Samsung QN90A UHD Smart Neo QLED TV: $2,599 $2,097.99 at Walmart

Save $250 - If you're serious about your picture quality (and we mean serious), then consider this stunning Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV - now at its lowest ever price at Walmart's early Black Friday deals event. This beast of a display features the very highest-end Neo Quantum 4K processor, Quantum Matrix mini-LED technology, and a unique Object Tracking Sound+ feature for directional sound built into the TV.

Black Friday 65-inch TV deals: FAQ

Top 3 tips for this year's Black Friday 65-inch TV deals 1. Research, research, research It sounds obvious, but prior research really is key if you're looking to not only save some hard-earned cash, but score the very best display for your needs on Black Friday. TechRadar's excellent quite of TV-related content is a great place to start - especially our guide to the best TV 2021 if you're wondering which model or brand to go for. From there, you'll also find links to relevant product reviews as well as how-to articles and features breaking down all the complicated manufacturer jargon associated with the latest displays. 2. Track pricing Once you know what model or brand you're going for, it's a great idea to keep an eye on retailer store pages and do a little bit of price tracking - both so you can gauge what the general price of the model is and so you're not taken by surprise by any 'Black Friday specials'. By being prepared and having the sort of price to expect on the day will mean you'll easily be able to spot the average deals from the genuinely good. 3. Check in early TVs are always a popular category in the Black Friday deals so it's a great idea to check in early and beat the crowds if you can. While we don't expect TVs to sell out in quite the same fashion as the latest Apple devices or phones (both heavily affected by the chip shortage), it might not be worth risking it on particularly popular models. Many retailers are launching their Black Friday sales early this year too, so it's well worth keeping an eye out from this point onwards and returning to this page regularly.

The best 65-inch TVs right now

(Image credit: LG)

The LG C1 is the latest flagship OLED from the company, one of the best-selling TVs of the year, and a real favorite here at TechRadar. While not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, it quite simply offers a fantastic balance of performance for the price.

New with this year's C1 model is a beefed-up 4K processor for better upscaling and virtual surround sound, a Game Optimiser menu, and most importantly - four separate HDMI 2.1 ports. That means this display is fully capable of maxing out all those next-gen games at a full 120Hz at 4K resolutions.

While there are certainly more advanced displays out there now (like the Samsung QN900A and LG G1) that offer better resolution and more brightness, if you're looking for a high-end display that ticks all the boxes and doesn't completely break the bank, the LG C1 is a fantastic choice.

Read the full review: LG C1 OLED

(Image credit: TCL)

2. TCL 6-Series with Mini LED An affordable QLED with a ton of high-end features Screen size: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch | Resolution: 4K | Panel Type: QLED | Smart TV: Roku TV | HDR: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision Check Amazon Visit Site Mini LED backlighting Quantum dot color Middling peak brightness Poor motion handling

If you're looking for a quality set but don't want to spend the eye-watering sums that a high-end LG or Sony display can fetch, consider the TCL 6-Series. While still not exactly cheap, this fantastic display not only manages to offer Mini LED technology at an incredibly reasonable price, but also a THX Certified Game Mode for 1440p/120Hz gaming.

It's of course not quite as good as some of the top-end competition with middling brightness and poor motion handling, but for the price, it's absolutely exceptional. For sitting back and binging on your favorite shows it's a great buy, although 4K gamers looking for 120Hz refresh rates will want to look elsewhere.

Read the full review: TCL 6-Series 2020 QLED with Mini LED (R635)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's latest QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV is an eye-wateringly good TV with a suitably eye-watering price tag to match. Its Mini-LED panel quite simply offers stunning picture quality, limitless blacks, and fantastic color and brightness. If you're looking for the very best, it's hard to beat this display in terms of design.

Not only does it have fantastic upscaling thanks to Samsung's Multi-Intelligence AI, but next-gen gamers will welcome its array of HDMI 2.1 ports and, 120Hz refresh rate at 4K (60Hz at 8K), Game Motion Plus feature, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. It's easily the current flagship display to beat and one that looks absolutely gorgeous thanks to its nearly bezel-less design.

Read the full review: Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV