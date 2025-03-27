These 11 TV deals in the Amazon Spring Sale are as good as anything I see on Black Friday

Spring isn't usually one of the most popular times to buy a new TV; many of the best deals are saved for later in the year during Prime Day and Black Friday. However, with the recent launch of several new TVs from the likes of Samsung, LG, and more, there are some significant discounts up for grabs in the Amazon Spring Sale.

I've looked through this week's sale and picked out the best deals I recommend in both the US and UK. My top picks include everything from cheap, entry-level TVs to premium displays for movie buffs and gamers looking for the best picture quality for less.

Let's start with my favorite TV deal in the US: this Hisense U6N 65-inch Mini-LED TV for $498 (was $734.04). It's one of the cheapest Mini-LED TVs available right now and a bargain at under $500. The display tech produces a sharp, bright and vivid picture that excels no matter what you throw at it. The U6N is also a great pairing with the latest games consoles if you need a quality, budget-friendly TV.

For those in the UK, you should check out this LG C4 55-inch 4K OLED TV for £899.98 (was £1,199). That's a record-low price for what we think is the best TV you can buy, thanks to its stunning OLED panel that boasts a sharp, detailed and rich image that will show off movies, TV shows, and games in incredible and smooth 4K quality.

There are a handful of other top TV deals from the Amazon Spring Sale I think are worth checking out below. Just remember that the sale ends on March 31.

Amazon Spring Sale TV deals in the US

Insignia F20 Series 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon One of the cheapest TV deals at Amazon's Spring Sale is this 32-inch Insignia display on sale for $74.99. This is about as basic as it gets but it's a perfect OK option if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Insignia F30 Series 50-inch 4K Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 50-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as the affordable display has returned to the previous record-low price for the Big Spring Sale. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a decent all-around TV of this size.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was $459.99 now $359.99 at Amazon The picture quality on this brand-new 55-inch Fire TV is solid overall, with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just a button press or voice command away. It won't blow you away but I'd consider this a good option if you need a capable and affordable TV for general everyday viewing.

Hisense U6N 65-inch Mini-LED 4K TV: was $734.04 now $498 at Amazon The Hisense U6N is one of the best budget TVs you can buy, offering bright, detailed pictures with solid contrast and punchy colors, thanks to its mini-LED backlights. It's also a solid option for gamers, with 4K 120Hz support, Dolby Vision and VRR for a smooth gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X. At under $500, it's superb value for money as you get a TV with a lot to offer.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon Here's a discount on a huge 75-inch model of Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series. These displays are a big step up from the cheaper lineup of Fire TVs, with premium features such as a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. If display size is very important to you and you want an excellent level of quality for the price, then this is a great buy in the retailer's current sale.

Amazon Spring Sale TV deals in the UK

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD TV: was £299.99 now £179.99 at Amazon Amazon's early offers from the Spring Deal Days sale include this 40-inch display on sale for a record-low price of £179.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room then this is fine for the job.

Samsung DU8070 43-inch 4K TV: was £369 now £249 at Amazon Samsung's lineup of Crystal UHD TVs aren't some of the biggest and best out there, but they are capable and affordable displays for general everyday viewing. This 43-inch model is down to a tempting low price in the Amazon Spring Sale if you want a small and modern TV that supports a high-quality 4K resolution and supports all of the most popular streaming apps. It's a good option as a second screen for the kitchen, bedroom or a kid's room where you don't need all the fancy features of a premium TV.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £499.99 now £299.99 at Amazon The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It is also available in 55 and 43-inch alternatives, both of which are also discounted to the lowest prices yet. The impressive 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was £649.99 now £399.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for under £400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.

Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED TV: was £499 now £469 at Amazon The 55-inch model of Samsung's entry-level Q60D QLED TV has dropped to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Spring Sale. This is terrific value for money for a reasonably-sized and feature-packed TV with image-enhanced QLED TV that's usually reserved for more expensive displays. It provides a sharper, brighter and clearer picture, especially in brighter rooms, making it a worthwhile upgrade over standard LED and cheaper 4K TVs.