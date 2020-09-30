Apple Black Friday deals: what to expect in this year's sales

All signs point to an absolutely stellar Apple Black Friday deals event this year. While the big day itself is still a few months away right now, new releases and recent price drops on some of this year's hottest models has put us on the trajectory for a sales bonanza come November.

If you're wondering what you should expect to see - who has the best Black Friday Apple deals, or when things should kick-off, you've landed on the right page. We've been covering Black Friday for years here at TechRadar and we've pulled together this handy little guide to share some of the wealth of experience we've acquired from previous events.

You'll find plenty of tips, info, and key dates here, many of which will be being updated regularly in the lead up to Black Friday. You'll also find any early-bird Apple deals being posted here - complete with our detailed analysis. So, whether you're simply browsing or perhaps even shopping already, bookmark this page because there's plenty more to come in the following weeks.

Also recommended is our main Black Friday 2020 hub page, where you'll not only find Apple, but plenty of deals and information on other top brands and the best retailers to boot.



Does Apple do Black Friday?

In short, yes it does. Are they the best Apple deals over Black Friday however? In our opinion, no, they aren't. Apple itself has a tendency to avoid discounts, even over busy shopping periods like Black Friday, instead opting for bundles and gift cards.

Last year, for example, we saw an in-house Apple store gift card scheme that gave away cards worth up to £200 with select items. In reality that equates to a pair of free AirPods or Beats headphones, which, while still a great offer, doesn't quite reach the lofty price cuts offered by other retailers when it comes to outright value.

Apple will definitely be running a Black Friday sales event this year, but if you're looking for the more traditional discounts over the Holiday period, you'll probably be better served by Amazon or another one of the top retailers in the UK.



When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday this year falls on November 27, but we'll definitely be seeing Apple deals cropping up before that date, even up to a month in advance at some retailers.

While previously Black Friday tended to be a fairly exclusive affair to the US as a big single day event, in recent years we've seen the event expand out to encompass a much more general timescale. Each year the sales tend to get more thinly spread, so it's definitely wise to keep an eye out from the beginning of November onwards.

This year the deferral of Amazon Prime Day to an Oct 13 start (almost two months after the initially planned date) means we've potentially got an Apple deals double-whammy on our hands, with a melding of the two biggest sales events of the year into one prolonged period of discounts. Whether that happens remains to be seen, however, but this page will be your one-stop source for information and deals in the lead-up to the big events themselves, so don't forget to bookmark and check-in regularly.



Black Friday Apple deals: what to expect this year

More Apple deals than you can shake a stick at. In all seriousness, because Apple products are always some of the most popular, hottest, and well-stocked items over the Holiday period, you can be sure that there's going to be a plethora of eye-catching Apple deals tempting your purse strings.

Better news still is the new releases, such as the 2020 iPad 10.2, 2020 iPad Air, and the rumoured iPhone 12 will all have landed and should be shaking up the deals landscape accordingly. While price cuts on these brand-spanking new (and highly desirable) models will mostly likely be few and far between, what it will mean is plenty of excellent deals on last year and 2018's older (but still excellent) products.

Will they reach bargain basement prices? Unlikely - it's Apple after all. But we could be seeing some fine clearance deals on previous generation iPads, MacBooks, and the now-discontinued Apple Watch 5. Last year we saw some of the lowest prices ever on MacBooks and Apple Watches in particular - prices that have subsequently been beaten in recent months this year. The Apple Watch 3 for example sold for £189 over Black Friday last year, but recently it's peaked at £179. Again, the baseline 2019 MacBook Air went for £985 last year but the newest 2020 version is now going for £948 - and that's before this year's sales have kicked off. So, if we continue on this trajectory, all signs point towards an excellent Apple Black Friday deals event this year.



Which retailers have the best Apple deals in the UK?

Apple - offered free delivery and gift cards over Black Friday last year

offered free delivery and gift cards over Black Friday last year Amazon - fantastic Apple deals over the year, but stocks tend to sell out quickly

fantastic Apple deals over the year, but stocks tend to sell out quickly Currys - top price matching plus free delivery on most items

top price matching plus free delivery on most items John Lewis - has an excellent range, plus great warranty options

has an excellent range, plus great warranty options Laptops Direct - great Macbook deals and also top prices on older iPads

great Macbook deals and also top prices on older iPads Very - another top retailer for price matching

Should I wait for Black Friday to get an Apple deal?

Possibly. This is actually quite a tough question to answer, not least because there are always great Apple deals out there if you know where to look - mostly thanks to their eternal popularity with consumers.

If you're currently shopping for iPhone deals, it's probably worth holding off, not only because of Black Friday but also because the rumoured new iPhone 12 release may coincide with the Holiday season. That's sure to throw a wildcard into the sales mix this year, so it's probably worth bearing a little bit of patience and seeing how things play out.

For AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and other top non-phone tech, it's a trickier landscape to predict. In recent months we've seen the lowest prices ever on some of last year's hottest tech, such as the AirPods Pro going for £199, and, while those deals may return, it's hard to say whether they'll be any lower on the day itself.

In most cases, we think a policy of picking up the tech you desperately need right now but otherwise holding off until the big day itself is probably a wise one. If you did want to check out the best prices on Apple deals right now however, just down below you'll find a quick roundup of today's best sales.



Last year's standout Black Friday Apple deals

iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £74 upfront (with code TRIPH11) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

One of our favorites from last year, this 2019 iPhone 11 deal proved to be really popular thanks to the combination of low monthly price plus reasonable upfront cost thanks to the included code. This year we expect Mobiles to be featuring even better Vodafone deals, however, so watch this space.





iPhone XR: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £144 upfront (with code TRBF30) | 24GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29 per month

While this iPhone XR deal from 2019 featured a pretty high upfront price, an exclusive code for TechRadar readers brought it down to much more manageable levels. That £29 per month bill was a real eye-opener too but we're expecting even better iPhone XR deals this year thanks to this devices advancing age.





iPhone 11 Pro from Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £99 upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49 per month

If nothing but the very best iPhone will do, then look no further than the iPhone 11 Pro. This deal brought the monthly payments down to under £50, which was no mean feat. That's pretty tasty price considering you're not only getting a huge amount of data but an absolutely stellar handset too.



Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: £279 £189 at Argos

Last year we saw the Apple Watch Series 3 go for it's lowest price ever - one that's recently been beaten however by a recent influx of great prices thanks to the new releases. Now we know the Series 3 is sticking around in the lineup, we're expecting this deal to be thoroughly beaten this year.



iPad 10.2: at Amazon | 32GB | Wi-Fi | £349 £299

The 2019 iPad was a pretty new release this time last year but that didn't stop Amazon from offering a nice cheeky little price cut. Of course, we've got a brand new 2020 iPad to play around with now, so there's likely to be some choice clearances on the 2019 model, and hopefully, a few little discounts on the new one too.



MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) 128GB | £1,099 £985 at Currys

Currys was the retailer of choice for the baseline MacBook Air over Black Friday last year, offering the cheapest price on the 2019 model. At the time, that was a great deal, but with the new 2020 MacBook Air currently retailing for around £949 we could be seeing a new MacBook breaking the sub-£900 barrier this year.



MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) 128GB | £1,299 £1,146 at Currys

This 13-inch 2019 MacBook Pro was down to just £1,146 at Amazon - a cheap MacBook Pro by any standards but even better for the latest release. With a new 2020 MacBook Pro 13 on the market, we're sure to see even cheaper clearance deals on these older models - a great option if you're happy to supplement that 128GB SSD with some external storage.

