AO gets ahead of the game with Black Friday deals on gaming PCs

AO.com has announced its early Black Friday deals, and amongst the refrigerator, TVs and washing machine deals the website is known for, it's also made some hefty cuts to gaming PCs.

These gaming rigs come with some powerful components, so even with price cuts they're not cheap, but they are some of the best prices we've seen for these PCs so far.

We've picked out the best Black Friday deals on AO.com for gaming PCs, and each one on this page will give you a great gaming experience without breaking the bank.

MSI Aegis 3 £ 1,399 £1,199 at AO.com

We love the MSI Aegis 3, and this deal sees a hefty £200 saving on the version with a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, 8th gen Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 2TB hard drive and 256GB SSD.

MSI Aegis 3 £ 1,199 £999 at AO.com

AO.com also has a great deal on this lower-specced MSI Aegis 3. It has the same specs as above, but with an 8th gen Core i5 processor, which is still great for gaming, and 128GB SSD.

MSI Trident 3 £999 £749 at AO.com

This slimline gaming PC has had £250 taken off its price in the run up to Black Friday, and features a Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti GPU, 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD.

MSI Trident 3 Arctic £1,099 £899 at AO.com

This beautifully designed gaming PC from MSI comes in a gorgeous white case and features a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, 8th generation Core i5 processor, 1TB hard drive, 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM. All for £200 less than usual.

HP Omen By HP 880-131na £829 £779 at AO.com

This price cut isn't the biggest we're likely to see on Black Friday, but the HP Omen range is a great line of gaming desktops, and this is a tempting price. Comes with a GTX 1050 2GB graphics card, 8GB RAM and AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU.

PC Specialist Velocity Zen 1060 gaming tower £899 £829 at AO.com

This gaming desktop bundle is good value, especially with £70 knocked off. You get a rig with 8GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, an SSD and roomy hard drive. Plus a monitor, keyboard and mouse as well!

