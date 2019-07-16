This Prime Day deal on Beats X earphones is a must-buy

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Amazon Prime Day may be coming to a close, but there are still plenty of great Prime Day deals worth checking out before the discounts all dry up. For example, the recent Beats X wireless in-ear headphones now have 40% off their RRP for Amazon Prime members.

Why does that matter? The Beats X earphones are easy to recommend on most points: a snug fit, good iOS integration, fast-charging, and a balanced sound signature (rather than the bassy output Beats is known for) all make up for a solid mid-range pair of earphones.

You are, however, usually paying a small premium for the brand, and at full price they can seem a bit steep for what you're getting; but with Amazon's discount bringing the £109.95 RRP down to the £64.99 in the UK – for the black model, at least – this is a real steal for headphones sporting the Beats logo. Looking for a Beats X deal but not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best offers in your region.

Also check out our pick of the best Prime Day wireless headphones deals

The Beats X earphones are lightweight wireless in-ears, meaning they're connected by a neckband, but sync up with a smartphone or music source via Bluetooth. They're well-suited to gym workouts or runs, as well as commutes, or any situation where you want some light headphones you can transport easily with you.

Beats X Wireless Earphones: £109.85 £64.99 on Amazon

With a snug fit and balanced sound signature, Beats has shown it can offer something more than big, bassy cans. The only real downside was the price – but with a 40% discount on Amazon Prime Day, that's a problem no longer.View Deal