This is the best Amazon Prime Day printer deal we've seen so far

Amazon Prime Day is always a good time to pick up a new printer, as this awesome deal demonstrates.

You get the HP Deskjet 2630 All-in-One printer for under £20. This is a device that can print, scan and copy, making it fantastic value for money.

With a print speed of 20 pages per minute (black and white), this is a speedy printer as well, and it uses InkJet cartridges print in both monochrome and colour.

The built-in flatbed scanner can be used to digitise documents, as well as make physical copies quickly and easily.

HP Deskjet 2630 All-in-One Printer £49.99 £18.99 at Amazon

You also get a two-month trial of HP's Instant Ink service.