Best budget phone deals you can get on Amazon Prime Day

If you've been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to pick up a new budget smartphone, we've got you sorted, as we've scoured all the deals in order to find the real cream of the crop.

All these handsets are ones we'd recommend at their price tag as devices that'll give you a great experience – most of them are at prices that makes them a great prospect for people looking for a new phone, like the impressive Nokia 5.1 Plus, which is one of the cheapest phones you can find now with its massive discount.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

The other phones are the Sony Xperia L1, Huawei P20 Lite, Honor 8X, Moto G7, Moto G6 and Samsung Galaxy A8 – click on the names of the handsets for our reviews, to find out what's so great about the device.

So if you like cheap phones, scroll on down for our picks of the best budget devices available for Amazon over Prime Day 2019.

Phones aren't the only pieces of tech that are reduced for the two-day deal bonanza, so feel free to browse TechRadar to find all the other great savings you could enjoy.

Best budget phone Prime Day deals

(Image credit: Sony) Sony Xperia L1: £97.99 £85 at Amazon

Sony is serving the budget end of the market with the Xperia L1, and while it's not necessarily an amazing phone, and £85 isn't the cheapest we've seen it, it's still a useful device for people who just want a cheap new phone to use.

View Deal

(Image credit: HMD Global) Nokia 5.1 Plus: £129.95 £89.99 at Amazon

You'll be hard-pressed to find a cheaper phone deal on Amazon Prime Day with a screen this size. At 5.86 inches you get plenty of real estate on this good looking handset, and you can save almost £40 on it right now.

View Deal

(Image credit: Honor) Honor 8X: £199.95 £159 at Amazon

In the market for a cheap Android phone with good design, large screen and capable cameras? Look no further, the Honor 8X was already a top budget handset, but with with an extra £40 off, it's just go even better.

View Deal

(Image credit: Huawei) Huawei P20 Lite: £199.99 179.99 at Amazon

Here's some iPhone X design language at a much, much lower price - and with Android on-board, rather than iOS. There's a crisp display, both fingerprint and face unlock on offer and an attractive design - oh, and a great low price.

View Deal

(Image credit: Motorola) Moto G7 (64GB): £219.99 £179.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a solid budget smartphone, Motorola has you covered, and now its reliable Moto G7 is even cheaper with £40 knocked off. If you're looking for an affordable yet powerful smartphone, you can't go wrong with the Moto G7.

View Deal

(Image credit: Motorola) Moto G6 (64GB): £179.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Motorola's G range are always reliable budget smartphones, and although the Moto G6 has been overshadowed by the Moto G7, that just means it's even more affordable. With £40 off, it's now a steal.

View Deal

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy A8: £249 £222.52 at Amazon

Samsung may be known for its popular Galaxy S range, but the Galaxy A range is also great for affordable smartphones with many impressive features – and with a fair sum knocked off 2018's Galaxy A8, one of these great handsets could be yours.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring Amazon and all the major retailers' websites, rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.