Amazon will pay you to watch TV this Prime Day – if you haven't done it before

If you've ever fantasised about being paid to watch TV, your prayers may have been answered. As part of Amazon's Prime Day 2019 deals today, UK viewers will be able to receive £5 credit to their Amazon account for watching anything – movie, TV show, or otherwise – on the retail giant's streaming service.

The Netflix-style streaming service certainly has enough prestige now to its name – with the likes of Good Omens, The Grand Tour, Marvelous Mrs Maisel, or The Handmaid's Tale alongside countless other titles.

There is a catch, though: it'll have to be the first time you've seen something on the service, meaning you'll likely be signing up for Amazon Prime's annual subscription fee to do so – or finally sampling the Amazon Prime movies and Amazon Prime TV shows on a preexisting subscription (though seriously, why haven't you been using it?).

£5 credit doesn't quite sound as good after a £79 expense, though it's still a soft incentive to sign up or start trying out other parts of your Prime subscription – and for the remainder of the Prime Day sales (today, really) you can sign up for a mere £59 for your first year.

Signing up will also give you access to one-day delivery on millions of items, a curated selection of free ebooks, over two million songs to stream online, and exclusive or early access to various deals – like on Prime Day every summer, when countless deals require a Prime subscription for the discount to apply in your basket.

Amazon Prime £79.99 £59.99 per year

Amazon has cut £20 off the price of an annual subscription to Amazon Prime. The deal is available to new subscribers and anyone changing from a monthly Prime subscription to an annual one. Deal ends July 16.

You can check out five reasons you'll want to keep your Prime subscription after the deals end here. Or if what you really need is a new TV to watch all those shows and films on, you can head to our best cheap TV sales page.

