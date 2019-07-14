Amazon Prime Day deal slashes Philips 65-Inch Ambilight 4K Ultra HD TV to £785

This Amazon Prime Day you can get your hands on plenty of discounted small devices, but some of the biggest and best savings are to be had in the TV department.

The Philips 65PUS7303/12 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV is now available for £785, which is a huge 40% saving of £515 off the telly's original price.

As well as Ultra HD, which serves up 4K the resolution of standard Full HD, it's an Android TV with Google Assistant, Google Play Store and Chromecast built-in, and also has Philips' Ambilight tech too.

What's an Ambilight TV?

Ambilight is a proprietary TV technology exclusive to Philips TVs, and in a market full of near-identical TV sets, it helps Philips stand out from the crowd.

Ambilight is essentially the inclusion of an LED array around the side of a television, which projects colour onto the wall behind a TV.

Don't worry, it isn't just a gimmick – it actually looks great. The colours projected match the hues appearing in your onscreen content, increasing your perception of contrast and creating an immersive light display that seems to seep out of the television itself.

If you're still not sure, check out our guide to whether you should buy a Philips Ambilight TV, in which we weigh up the pros and cons in more depth.

Need more TV options?

Many other Philips TVs from the range, in their various sizes, are on sale too. If the above offer doesn't tickle your fancy, try these:

(Image credit: Philips) Philips 50PUS6753 50-inch 4K HDR TV: £439 now £349

With a £90 price cut just in time for Amazon Prime Day, this Philips Ambilight TV set will offer 50-inch bigscreen thrills, complete with 4K resolution, HDR visuals and smartTV apps, all bathed in backlit Ambilight glow that matches the action on screen.