Amazon drops the Sony RX100 Mark IV price to just £479 on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is throwing up some sweet deals on compacts, mirrorless cameras and lenses, but this one on the excellent Sony RX100 Mark IV stands out.

Amazon has taken a whopping £134 off the price of the camera, bringing it down from £613 to just £479 today. That's a very healthy 22% saving on a camera that's long been a smash among enthusiasts.

As we found in our review, there's plenty to love about the RX100 IV. Its 1-inch sensor produces clean images and crisp 4K videos, and does a mighty fine job when light levels dip, while 16fps burst shooting makes it possible to grab images of subjects in motion at that critical moment.

Sony RX100 Mark IV £613 £479 at Amazon

A large sensor, a fast lens and a small body – what's not to like? Very little. The RX100 Mark IV hits the sweet spot in Sony's RX100 line, being stacked with features without denting your wallet too greatly – even more so with this further discount.

We love its flip-up LCD screen that makes composing images at awkward angles a doddle, almost as much as we love that crisp EVF, which hides in the top plate and springs up only when you need it.

It's also super small when you consider that it packs a 1-inch sensor, despite the fact that it's 24-70mm (equiv.) lens has a very respectable f/1.8-2.8 maximum aperture and images stabilisation built into it. That all makes it versatile enough to be used as a main camera on your travels or simply squeezed into your pocket on a night out.