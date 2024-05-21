This Samsung mini-LED 4K TV is perfect for sports and it's 50% off for Memorial Day

As Memorial Day, Monday May 27, approaches, we're seeing plenty of Memorial Day sales go live across a wide range of TVs. One that has caught our eye is the Samsung QN90C, one of the best TVs of 2023.

You can get this 4K mini-LED TV, which we rank as the best TV for sports, in its 55-inch size for the lowest ever price of $997.99 (was $1,997.99) at Samsung, a discount of 50%.

Samsung 55-inch QN90C: was $1,997.99 now $997.99 at Samsung

The Samsung QN90C offers high brightness and an anti-glare reflective screen. Combined with its excellent motion processing, it is an ideal TV for daytime sports viewing. It also offers a near-full suite of gaming features across four HDMI 2.1 ports, including 4K 120Hz and VRR (with AMD FreeSync Premium support), making it a perfect companion for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers.

The Samsung QN90C carries brilliant motion processing, which we found to be effective even without having to enable motion enhancement settings such as blur or judder reduction. Couple this with its high brightness and anti-reflective screen and you have the perfect TV for watching sports, even in the brightest rooms. Thanks to its clean images and natural, detailed textures, it's also great for watching movies.

Gaming is another of the QN90C's strong suits, with 4K 120Hz refresh rate and VRR (with AMD FreeSync) support across four HDMI 2.1 ports and Samsung's helpful Gaming Hub, which organizes all things gaming into one place, including cloud-based apps from Xbox, Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now and more.

Not quite what you're looking for? You can check out some other deals from other Memorial Day TV sales below.

More of today's best Memorial Day TV deals

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Just ahead of this year's Memorial Day sales event, Best Buy has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a $1,000 discount from its original price and the best deal we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Hisense 75-Inch U8 Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,198 at Walmart

This Hisense deal gives you a big-screen, feature-packed TV at an incredible price. The U8 Series TVs are Hisense's highest-performing models, with mini-LED backlighting, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and 144Hz Game Mode Pro.