If you're looking for a high-quality smaller TV – including one that's perfect for next-gen gaming – I have found the deal of a lifetime. You can get the LG C4 42-inch for a £529 at Richer Sounds, which is the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV.

Or if you're looking for something a bit bigger, you can get the 48-inch LG C4 for £649 (was £1,099) at Amazon.

The LG C4 is one of the best TVs of 2024 and carries all the features and delivers all the performance you'd need, including a full list of gaming features that put it among the best gaming TVs available.

The LG C4 is a jack-of-all trades TV that earned not 4.5 stars out of 5 in our LG C4 review, but currently sits atop most of our best-of lists, simply because it delivers exceptional value across the board following major price cuts since its launch.

In our C4 review, we were seriously impressed by its picture quality, complimenting its brightness, bold colours, stunning detail and contrast, which was showcased by Netflix's Ripley where "virtually every shot was richly rendered". The C4's picture is about as good as it gets from one of the best OLED TVs – especially at this small size, since the more flagship TVs don't even come in 42-inch sizes.

Gamers will love the C4's list of features: 4K at 144Hz, VRR (FreeSync and G-Sync), HGiG, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, as well as four HDMI 2.1 ports and a comprehensive game mode with plenty of customisable settings. Plus, it boasts an ultra-low 9.2ms input lag time in boost mode!

