This 85-inch TV Prime Day deal is the one I'd buy, but it would take over my living room

As a TV reviewer for Techradar and a former AV salesman, I've seen plenty of big TVs and often thought "wow, I'd love one of these". There are lots of Prime Day deals at Amazon today for anyone who has dreamed of owning a giant sized screen – and one in particular has caught my eye.

The Hisense U7K has seen discounts across all of its sizes, but the real highlight is the 85-inch set, which is down to an astonishing $1,499.99 (was $2,199.99). This is one deal I'm seriously tempted by as it's such a big TV for a seriously competitive price.

But an 85-inch TV would sadly overshadow everything else in my living room... It's unclear whether this is just an exclusive Prime Day deal, but with Prime Day ending today (October 11), it's not worth the risk – grab it while you can.

Hisense U7K mini-LED TV (85-inch): was $2,199.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon

The Hisense U7K offers mini-LED technology for a brighter picture, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support and Dolby Atmos compatibility. It also has extensive gaming features with 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium capabilities. All this in a mammoth 85-inch screen for under $1,500? This is an absolute steal.

The Hisense U7K is not a TV that we've reviewed but we have reviewed its higher-end counterpart, the Hisense U8K. We know what magic Hisense can do with mini-LED technology, adding a winning combo of brightness and color into its pictures for a very reasonable price and this is something not many manufacturers can do. We also saw Hisense's big screen TVs at IFA 2023, and we were seriously impressed then and Hisense is often bringing some of the best TVs to the market more and more often.

On paper, the Hisense U7K is similar to its more premium sibling, the U8K. Based on this, we can expect vivid colors, excellent black levels and anti-glare screen tech to reduce reflections. Gaming is a real focus with the U7K as well, with 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium which are welcome features for a TV at this price.

Admittedly, I could get a smaller TV for a similar price that has better specs, but in terms of price, features and picture quality available, the Hisense U7K seems like it offers all I could need and in a cinema-sized screen. With this Prime Day deal, it almost feels like a no-brainer. Now, if I could just make my living room bigger....