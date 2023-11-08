These 5 Walmart Black Friday TV deals are actually worth buying

Planning to upgrade your TV this Black Friday? Walmart has already started its early Black Friday deals, and there are some great deals on TVs worth buying today if you want to beat the rush and get your new set up and running straight away. We've picked out the four best Black Friday TV deals we rate highly to get you started.

First on the list is the 55-inch LG B3 OLED for $996 instead of $1,369 – we gave this TV 4.5 stars in our review and called it the "dark horse" of the 2023 OLED world. It's fantastic value for under $1,000 and is ideal for both gaming and movies. And speaking of OLEDs, if you want to go bigger, we strongly recommend the 65-inch LG C2 OLED for $1,399, reduced from $2,099. The C2 was our TV of the year last year, and this year's replacement model actually made a few improvements over it, so the C2 is fantastic value after its price drops.

If you're looking for something cheaper, the 58-inch Hisense R6 Roku TV for $268 (down from $338) is a large amount of TV for the price, and its Roku smart TV software is our favorite for lower-priced sets, so it's easy to use. And if you really want a budget set, Walmart's Black Friday deals include this 50-inch Onn. Roku set for just $148 - that price will go live for Walmart Plus members at 11 PM ET and for everyone else at 3 PM ET.



Finally, if you want a TV with a classy touch, the 50-inch Samsung Frame QLED TV for $999 instead of $1,297 is a good price for that set. The Frame TVs have a smart physical design and hide all their cables in a separate box for easy wall-mounting.

Today's best TV deals at Walmart

LG 55-inch B3 4K OLED TV: was $1369.99 now $996.95 at Walmart

One of the dark horses of the OLED TV world in 2023, the LG B3 has excellent contrast levels, deep blacks and dynamic color. Along with all this is a well featured TV with brilliant gaming performance. At under $1,000, this is a steal for one of the most underrated OLEDs on the market today.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,399 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart just dropped the 65-inch model to a stunning price of 1,399 - a new record-low. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control – all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $268 at Walmart

A mid-size budget option from Walmart's early Black Friday sale is this 58-inch Hisense R6 Series TV on sale for just $268 - an incredible price for a 4K smart TV of this size. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,297 now $999 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning Frame TV is always a Black Friday best-seller, and Walmart has this 50-inch model on sale for $999. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Onn. 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $148 at Walmart

A 50-inch 4K smart TV for under $150 is unheard of, and we expect this Onn. set to go fast at Walmart's Black Friday sale. The smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more - a fantastic value for a mid-size 4K TV.

