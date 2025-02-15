The best Roku TV is on sale for its lowest-ever price for Presidents’ Day

Presidents’ Day will soon be upon us, and in addition to taking time to reflect on the importance of George Washington and the rest, it’s a great time to be scoping out the Presidents’ Day TV sales.



Roku is well known for its contributions to the best streaming devices, but the company is now also deep into making TVs. Roku's current flagship is the Roku Pro Series, and the 55-inch Pro Series model is now selling for $598 at Amazon. That price, a 34% discount, is one the 55-inch model dropped to on Black Friday, and it has remained stubbornly stuck there ever since.

Today's best Roku Pro Series deal

Roku Pro Series mini-LED TV: was $899.99 now $598 at Amazon Roku's flagship mini-LED TV is now $302 off in this Amazon Presidents' Day deal. For just $598, you're getting a 55-inch TV with a mini-LED backlight and Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR support. The Pro Series offers better-than-average sound and has a fantastic, backlit remote control. This is the lowest-ever price for the Pro Series, so snap the deal up while you can.

The Roku Pro Series is our pick for best budget TV in our best TVs guide. In our review, we were impressed not just by its picture quality, but also its clear and well-defined sound – something made possible by a deeper-than-normal “shadowbox” frame with front-firing speakers. Although it uses a mini-LED backlight, the Pro Series doesn’t hit the same brightness heights as its mini-LED competition, but overall picture quality is impressive for the price.

With a 120Hz refresh rate, the Pro Series is also a solid budget TV for gaming. Both VRR and ALLM (including FreeSync) are supported, and we measured input lag at 9.4ms in our testing, an ultra-low level that ranks the Pro Series among the best gaming TVs.

Of course, a big part of a Roku TV’s appeal is the Roku smart TV interface, which is among the cleanest and most intuitive you’ll find. Roku now makes all sorts of Roku devices, everything from wireless subwoofers to smart lights and doorbells, and these can all be controlled directly from the TV’s smart interface.

More President's Day TV sales

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has dropped the 48-inch model to a record-low price of $599.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has LG's highly-rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $549.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has dropped Samsung's best-selling 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $549.99 - $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,098.50 at Walmart You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Walmart brings the 55-inch model down to $1,099.

