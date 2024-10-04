The best budget OLED TV of 2024 crashes to its lowest price ever ahead of Prime Day

It's the Friday before next week's October Amazon Prime Day sale, which means there are some really good early deals available - including a stunning price on TechRadar's best-budget OLED TV.



The retailer has LG's 55-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99 (originally $1,799.99) - that's a $600 discount and a record-low price. It's also an incredible value for an OLED display from a reputable brand like LG.



The LG B4 is the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED line-up, and it's on track to be one of this year's best TVs. The 2024 display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality. Thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.

Don't wait for Prime Day: LG's B4 OLED TV

LG 55-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon

The LG B4 is one of the best budget OLED TVs you can buy, and Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Amazon's early Prime Day deal on the LG B4 is not only a record-low price but also available for everyone - no Prime membership required. I've listed more of today's best early Prime Day TV deals below, which include a range of prices, features, and sizes.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $649.99 now $569.99 at Samsung

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Samsung's all-new 75-inch DU6900 series is on sale for $569.99 - an incredible price. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

LG UT75 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $699.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has this 75-inch LG UT75 Series 4K smart TV for $649.99, which is an excellent price for a display of this size. The 2024 TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $996.99 at Amazon

I can't imagine this price will drop further during Black Friday or Amazon's official Prime Day sale. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Samsung

Samsung's all-new 55-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $1,399.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You also get Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day sale has LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV for $1,497.99 - $100 more than the record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Sony 55-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,498 at Amazon

Sony's all-new 55-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV dropped to its lowest price ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

You can also see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.