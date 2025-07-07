If you're looking for a soundbar, then you need to check out this outstanding deal. You can get the Samsung HW-Q990D 11.1.4 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar for £744 (was £800) at Amazon.

• Check out Amazon's full sale

Prime Day kicks off tomorrow, 8th July, but this deal is too good to ignore. While it's not the biggest discount, the Q990D, one of the best soundbars I've ever tested, is worth it at a much more premium price, so any discount is a bonus!

Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung HW-Q990D

Samsung HW-Q990D 11.1.4 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £800 now £744 at Amazon The Samsung HW-Q990D is a powerful, immersive soundbar system that carries 22 speakers (across four units) supporting 11.1.4 channels for a detailed, but mighty sound experience. If you want a cinema experience at home without the cables, this is it. While 7% isn't the biggest discount, it's a bonus on a soundbar that is worth far more than the £744 price this deal offers.

The Samsung HW-Q990D is one of our top soundbars, earning five stars in my review. It delivers serious power, but with a great level of control and detail, especially when it comes to surround and height channels.

I was seriously impressed by its clarity, nuance, and of course, the hefty, weighty sound it could put out that made action movies like The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick an absolute blast to watch.

It also carries a great number of connections, including two HDMI 2.1 in ports for gaming that support 4K, 120Hz, and VRR, and delivers great gaming performance as well! Plus, the SmartThings app offers great control over the soundbar for those who like to really tweak the sound.

More early Prime Day soundbar deals

Save 40% Sony HT-S2000: was £449 now £270 at Amazon You can also land a spectacular 40% saving on Sony's incredible value all-in-one soundbar. I've seen it drop ever-so-slightly lower in the past, but this is close to the best price you'll find on this compact Dolby Atmos-enabled model.