My dream Dolby Atmos soundbar just hit its cheapest price ever this Amazon Prime Day

During my time working for a major AV retailer in the UK, I got to listen to a lot of the best soundbars and the Samsung HW-Q990C soon became my favorite. It's room-filling, but refined, sound was seriously impressive to me and customers alike.

This Amazon Prime Day, the Samsung HW-Q990C has seen a huge 42% discount, taking its price down to an incredible £929.99 at Amazon (was £1,599.99). But you'll have to be quick as the sales event ends today (on October 11), which means you don't have long to take advantage of this saving.

Samsung HW-Q990C soundbar: was £1,599.99 now £929.99 at Amazon

Providing a full cinema experience in one soundbar package, the Samsung HW-Q990C is a seriously impressive soundbar. With 11.1.4 channels, the HW-Q990C is powerful, immersive and nuanced all at once, allowing you to create the full Dolby Atmos experience you want. At under £1,000, this is a phenomenal deal.

In our Samsung HW-Q990C review, we said that "no other soundbar produces such a fully formed and immersive Dolby Atmos movie performance". The HW-Q990C is a force to be reckoned with, that immerses the listener in a cocoon of sound and while it could easily overpower, it doesn't. There's a smoothness to the sound, with every channel getting fantastic balance, especially when it comes to movies. It's no wonder it's one of the best soundbars available.

Also, coupled with this impressive sound is a calibration system called SpaceFit Sound Pro that can adapt the HW-Q990Cs sound to fit in any listening environment such as a room with awkward, high ceilings. If you have a Samsung TV as well, when paired with the HW-Q990C, there's the Q-Symphony feature that creates an even larger soundstage using AI technology to boost the already impressive audio processing even further.

This is an excellent Prime day deal and it's almost certain that it will feature amongst the many Black Friday deals we're sure to see on soundbars.

