Snag this super-cheap 43-inch Amazon Fire TV for a record-low price

Deals
By
published

Ideal if you just need a basic TV for your den or kids' room

The Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series TV on a red background with text saying Big Savings.
(Image credit: Future)

Normally, the best TV deals occur during key sales events or occasions like the Super Bowl and Black Friday. If you missed all those, though, you’re still in luck. Today, you can buy the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K TV at Amazon for $209.97 (was $369.99), which is a considerable saving of $160.

That makes it the lowest price it’s ever been and tremendous value for a 43-inch TV. Previously, this basic Amazon Fire TV dipped to around $250 but it’s never gone as low as this before.

It’s excellent value for a cheap TV which still offers useful extras like HDR10 and HLG to improve lighting and image quality, as well as an Alexa voice remote for added convenience. It also has four HDMI inputs so you can easily connect games consoles or a Blu-ray player to it. It’s the kind of TV that will work in your living room but also in a bedroom or to entertain the kids.

Today's best cheap Amazon Fire TV deal

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K TV
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was $369.99 now $209.97 at Amazon

Not everyone needs or wants a TV with the latest OLED or QLED panel and that’s where the Amazon Fire TV range is useful. This TV has HDR10 support and HLG so you get a more vibrant and clearer picture than the average 4K TV. It also has support for many popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus, and there are plenty of Alexa features too. It’s a well-rounded TV for most scenarios if not quite excelling at anything, but it does come at a dirt-cheap price.

View Deal

The world of the best small-screen TVs is varied. Something from LG or Samsung is a good bet if you have a larger budget. For everyone else, Amazon does a good job with its Fire TV range. The main draw to this Amazon Fire TV is it has Alexa built in so it’s very easy to use and also assists the rest of your smart home setup.

You can check the weather or sports scores as easily as you can turn your lights on, or, of course, simply watch TV. The 4-Series range comes with three HDMI 2.0 ports and one HDMI eARC 2.1 port so you can connect lots of devices to it including a soundbar. The TV also offers support for Dolby Digital Plus which is a nice start if you don’t want to invest in one of the best cheap soundbars.

This isn’t a TV to rival the best TVs in the slightest. It’s exclusively for those on a tight budget or who just need a second TV for very little cost. Temper those expectations and you’ll be delighted by how much the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K TV provides for the price.

If you can afford to spend more, take a look at the OLED TV deals happening. Maybe pair one up with the best soundbar deals. For everyone else, enjoy the low price that the Amazon Fire TV range offers.

See more Television Deals
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Contributor

Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more. 

Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K
Amazon's newest budget-friendly 4K Fire TV gets its first big price cut
Roku Pro Series 65-inch
The best-rated budget TV you can buy just got a massive $400 discount at Best Buy
The Samsung DU6950 85-inch 4K TV on a green background with text saying Big Savings.
This massive 85-inch Samsung 4K TV plummets to $699.99 for the Super Bowl
Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV
Save $200 on this massive and surprisingly-cheap 75-inch Toshiba TV at Best Buy
LG, Samsung and Amazon Fire TV on an orange background next to TechRadar big savings badge
Amazon has a huge Super Bowl TV sale – I've picked the 8 best deals from $379.99
LG 48-inch B4 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV on green background with TechRadar big savings sign
Quick – LG's best cheap OLED TV is back to its record-low Black Friday price
Latest in Televisions
TCL QM7K TV on orange background
TCL’s big, bright new mid-range mini-LED TVs have built-in Bang & Olufsen sound
March Madness TV deals
Best Buy just launched a mega March Madness TV sale: record-low prices from $259.99
Q Acoustics Q SUB80, QSUB100 and QSUB120 subwoofers
Q Acoustics wants to bring the bass to your post-Oscars movie catch-up
The Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series TV on a red background with text saying Big Savings.
Snag this super-cheap 43-inch Amazon Fire TV for a record-low price
Google Chromecast 2
Chromecast users are getting increasingly angry about a weird 'untrusted device' bug that blocks casting – but a fix is coming
75&quot; Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90D on green background with big savings text
Save a massive $1,500 on the best TV for sports in the latest Samsung sale
Latest in Deals
Apple Watch SE, Garmin Forerunner 55, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Amazon secret smartwatch sale! Grab an Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, or Garmin Forerunner 55 for under $170
Apple MacBook Air M3 on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the MacBook Air M4: here are 9 older-model MacBook deals from $629.99
March Madness TV deals
Best Buy just launched a mega March Madness TV sale: record-low prices from $259.99
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in cappuccino color on cyan radar background with price cut sign
These excellent cheap Sony headphones are now just $38 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series TV on a red background with text saying Big Savings.
Snag this super-cheap 43-inch Amazon Fire TV for a record-low price
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
Quick! The Apple AirPods 4 are back down to under $100 at Amazon
More about televisions
TCL QM7K TV on orange background

TCL’s big, bright new mid-range mini-LED TVs have built-in Bang & Olufsen sound
Bose Solo Soundbar 2 and remote

Owning a soundbar has been a game-changer for me – here are 5 cheap options I’d recommend
Tesla Model 3

Tesla's EV sales are plummeting – as used Model Y and Model 3 prices crash to bargain levels
See more latest
Most Popular
Apple Watch SE, Garmin Forerunner 55, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Amazon secret smartwatch sale! Grab an Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, or Garmin Forerunner 55 for under $170
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in cappuccino color on cyan radar background with price cut sign
These excellent cheap Sony headphones are now just $38 at Amazon
Apple MacBook Air M3 on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the MacBook Air M4: here are 9 older-model MacBook deals from $629.99
March Madness TV deals
Best Buy just launched a mega March Madness TV sale: record-low prices from $259.99
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
Quick! The Apple AirPods 4 are back down to under $100 at Amazon
Apple deals at Best Buy
Best Buy's massive Apple sale ends today: Black Friday prices on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads
The Apple Watch Series 10 on a pink background with text saying Don&#039;t Miss next to it.
The beautiful Apple Watch Series 10 drops to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Samsung TVs
Samsung has a massive spring TV sale: shop record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
Samsung Galaxy S25 blueblack online exclusive color on pink background with lowest price text
Get a huge $500 off the Galaxy S25 with this limited-time trade-in deal at Samsung
75&quot; Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90D on green background with big savings text
Save a massive $1,500 on the best TV for sports in the latest Samsung sale