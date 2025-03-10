Snag this super-cheap 43-inch Amazon Fire TV for a record-low price

Normally, the best TV deals occur during key sales events or occasions like the Super Bowl and Black Friday. If you missed all those, though, you’re still in luck. Today, you can buy the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K TV at Amazon for $209.97 (was $369.99), which is a considerable saving of $160.

That makes it the lowest price it’s ever been and tremendous value for a 43-inch TV. Previously, this basic Amazon Fire TV dipped to around $250 but it’s never gone as low as this before.

It’s excellent value for a cheap TV which still offers useful extras like HDR10 and HLG to improve lighting and image quality, as well as an Alexa voice remote for added convenience. It also has four HDMI inputs so you can easily connect games consoles or a Blu-ray player to it. It’s the kind of TV that will work in your living room but also in a bedroom or to entertain the kids.

Today's best cheap Amazon Fire TV deal

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was $369.99 now $209.97 at Amazon Not everyone needs or wants a TV with the latest OLED or QLED panel and that’s where the Amazon Fire TV range is useful. This TV has HDR10 support and HLG so you get a more vibrant and clearer picture than the average 4K TV. It also has support for many popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus, and there are plenty of Alexa features too. It’s a well-rounded TV for most scenarios if not quite excelling at anything, but it does come at a dirt-cheap price.

The world of the best small-screen TVs is varied. Something from LG or Samsung is a good bet if you have a larger budget. For everyone else, Amazon does a good job with its Fire TV range. The main draw to this Amazon Fire TV is it has Alexa built in so it’s very easy to use and also assists the rest of your smart home setup.

You can check the weather or sports scores as easily as you can turn your lights on, or, of course, simply watch TV. The 4-Series range comes with three HDMI 2.0 ports and one HDMI eARC 2.1 port so you can connect lots of devices to it including a soundbar. The TV also offers support for Dolby Digital Plus which is a nice start if you don’t want to invest in one of the best cheap soundbars.

This isn’t a TV to rival the best TVs in the slightest. It’s exclusively for those on a tight budget or who just need a second TV for very little cost. Temper those expectations and you’ll be delighted by how much the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K TV provides for the price.

If you can afford to spend more, take a look at the OLED TV deals happening. Maybe pair one up with the best soundbar deals. For everyone else, enjoy the low price that the Amazon Fire TV range offers.