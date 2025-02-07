Save $800 on TechRadar's top-rated TV for sports right before the Super Bowl

Need a TV upgrade before this weekend's Super Bowl? Right now, you can get $800 off the best TV for sports just in time for the big game. The Samsung QN90D 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TV is on sale for $1,199.99 (was $1,999.99) at Samsung.

The Samsung QN90D stands out with its superior motion handling and brightness which gives the best and smoothest experience when watching fast-paced sports – even when watching during the brightest hours of the day. It's great for all your other viewing, too, with a sharp 4K picture that shows off films, TV shows and games. At full price, it has trouble competing with cheaper TVs from TCL and Hisense, but it's difficult to beat with this huge discount.

Today's best Samsung QLED TV deal

Samsung QN90D 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung The Samsung QN90D is TechRadar's best TV for sports and you can now save $800 off its original price. It offers nearly blur-free motion handling and brightness that trumps the afternoon sun, two ideal features for a sports TV. Its four HDMI 2.1 ports with a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro also make it an ideal TV for gamers. At this price point, it's a more attractive deal than its budget competitors like TCL and Hisense.

In our Samsung QN90D review, we highlighted the nearly blur-free motion handling for sports and detailed pictures, even without Dolby Atmos HDR. It's also one of our best gaming TVs thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports and access to features like 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro that give you a smooth and responsive experience.

The Samsung QN90D comes with screen sizes between 43 to 98 inches. However, this 55-inch option currently offers the best savings ratio and is a good size for most spaces. You can also save on smaller and larger sizes, though shipping isn't available on all of them right now so it likely won't arrive in time for Sunday.

The Samsung QN90D is our best TV for sports. It's also the best 4K mini-LED Samsung TV in our best Samsung TVs list. If you feel compelled browse other brands, you can also look at the rest of our best TVs.