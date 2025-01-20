Save $200 on this massive and surprisingly-cheap 75-inch Toshiba TV at Best Buy

Bigger TVs come with bigger price tags, but they aren't immune to price cuts. Right now, you can upgrade your home theater with this Toshiba 75-inch C350 Fire TV at Best Buy for $449.99 (was $649.99).

The Toshiba C350 is a budget-friendly TV with sizes that range from 43 to 75 inches. All the sizes are on sale, but some price cuts are better than others, and I think this top-end version is the best value for money if you want a new and capable big-screen TV at a budget price that we rarely see.

Today's best cheap big-screen TV deal

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy The Toshiba C350 TV comes in sizes from 43 to 75 inches, the latter of which is currently $200 off. Buying a TV that large for under $450 is about as low as you can go before you start sacrificing too much quality to be worth recommending. Good brightness paired with an anti-reflective finish to minimize glare, along with Dolby Vision support, make this a solid budget buy.

In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we thought that the display offered good brightness and competently showcased 4K visuals on its anti-reflective screen, which made it easier to enjoy the picture – even in a brightly lit room.

It also includes Dolby Atmos for strengthening immersion with sound. There's some argument to be made about the audio quality, especially with the tough competition around the same price point. However, for a TV this size, it's a bargain sure to satisfy budget buyers.

In addition to the Toshiba C350, other displays including the Hisense U6G and even TCL 6-Series TVs are great choices for budget TVs of 55 inches or larger. If you have the money, you can also consider one of the more premium options from our best TVs buying guide.